NFL owners approve 17-game schedule, Falcons to play Jaguars 

On Tuesday, NFL owners voted to approve to a 17-game regular-season schedule beginning this year.

The new schedule formula features an inter-conference matchup between AFC and NFC teams with AFC teams hosting in 2021.The 17th game will feature matchups between teams in each conference that finished in the same place in their respective division during the previous year.

This means that Atlanta will travel to Jacksonville as both teams finished last in their divisions in 2020. The Falcons finished last season with a record of 4-12 and the Jaguars went 1-15.

The Falcons opponents for the upcoming season are the following:Home: Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions