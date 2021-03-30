NFL owners approve 17-game schedule, Falcons to play Jaguars 

Mar 30, 2021 at 04:09 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

On Tuesday, NFL owners voted to approve to a 17-game regular-season schedule beginning this year.

The new schedule formula features an inter-conference matchup between AFC and NFC teams with AFC teams hosting in 2021.The 17th game will feature matchups between teams in each conference that finished in the same place in their respective division during the previous year.

This means that Atlanta will travel to Jacksonville as both teams finished last in their divisions in 2020. The Falcons finished last season with a record of 4-12 and the Jaguars went 1-15.

The Falcons opponents for the upcoming season are the following:Home: Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions

Away: Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers

The regular season will begin on Sept. 9 and end on Sunday, Jan. 9. Teams will continue to have one bye week during the new 17-game slate. Super Bowl LVI will be played on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.

