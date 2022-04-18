NFL Mock Draft: Travon Walker goes No. 1, Kenny Pickett top QB taken and Falcons land quality pass rusher

There isn't much time left in mock draft SZSN. It'll give way to the actual NFL Draft soon enough, when most predictions will fall apart like a house of cards in a wind tunnel.
Not this one, though. This one's dead right. That's a virtual guarantee when you have bright minds like Kris Rhim and, well, me, making expert selections. Lock this mock in as what'll happen on draft night. We'll take your compliments after the big day.
Or something like that. Hopefully you caught that all this (false) bravado was said with tongue firmly planted in cheek. Kris and I did have fun with this one, even though it features far fewer crazy, homer-ish Georgia picks than what Tori included last week.
Enough preamble. Let's get to this week's picks.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Chris Wormley
Kris: Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke has been known to take risks on athletic talents. He selected Aldon Smith seventh overall in 2016 and DeForest Buckner at seven in 2016 when other edge rushers were ranked significantly higher. Walker at No. 1 would be welcomed by at least one Jaguars player, Shaquill Griffin, who said on the All Things Covered Podcast, "If we get that boy? ... i'm gonna be licking my chops back there."
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, CB
NFL.com player comp: Kyle Vanden Bosch
Scott: A local kid and Michigan product proving a game-changer in his own backyard? That would sell some tickets. This is a Lions dream scenario.
Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL
NFL.com player comp: Jordan Mailata
Kris: Somehow this guy is 6-foot-7 350 pounds without a gut. He comes in year one and instantly helps fortify the Texans offensive line as they continue their rebuild.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB
NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman
Scott: The Jets have fingers crossed Gardner becomes the second coming of Darrelle Revis.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, TE
NFL.com player comp: Brian Orakpo
Kris: Giants are ecstatic that they get Thibodeaux here. He was who many considered the best defensive player in this draft before questions about his love for football and motor came into play. I think Thibodeaux will become a stud and fan-favorite in the big apple and grows his brand by dominating.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, Edge
NFL.com player comp: Andy Dalton (in his prime)
Scott: So there are a bunch of Matt Rhule connections with Pickett, enough to make me think this is the pick. The beleaguered Panthers coach needs an ally (and an asset) to turn the franchise around.
via Bears
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, TE
NFL.com player comp: Kelechi Osemele
Kris: The Giants get some protection for Daniel Jones, who needs a big year for the giants to continue committed to him, and get a guy who will help create running lanes for Saquon Barkley, who has struggled to recapture his rookie year form.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, WR
NFL.com player comp: Maxx Crosby
Scott: Tough. Dynamic. Scheme fit. It's a logical pick that fills and need and provides great value. Johnson plays the run well. He's strong at the point of attack and is a regular in the backfield. The Falcons defense adds a key player in its reconstruction effort.
via Broncos
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, CB
NFL.com player comp: Alex Smith
Kris: Ridder has been gaining momentum recently. Evaluators have been impressed with his football IQ in conversations and overall maturity. Ridder has the ideal size and rare speed for the position at 6-foot-3, 207 pounds, with a 4.52 at the NFL Combine. It also does not hurt that he led the Cincinnati Bearcats to an undefeated regular season and first non-power five in the College Football Playoff.
via Seahawks
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB
NFL.com player comp: Odell Beckham Jr.
Scott: The more I watch and read about Wilson, the more I think he's the first receiver off the board. The guy does most everything well. The Jets nab a dynamic playmaker to help Zach Wilson thrive.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, S, CB
NFL.com player comp: Will Fuller
Kris: Williams' ability to take the top off of a defense is unlike any player in this draft. He's a home run hitter who averaged over 19 yards per catch in 2021. He may miss a few games he recovers from a torn ACL, but Williams, McLaurin, and the rest of the Commanders' offense will be a nightmare.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, CB, TE
NFL.com player comp: Stephon Gilmore
Scott: Stingley had an awesome pro day. That's no surprise. He has all the tools to be an excellent NFL player. The Vikes take someone who might be the best defender in this draft class if he finds and then improves upon old form.
via Browns
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL
NFL.com player comp: Kam Chancellor
Kris: Texans fill the void left by Justin Reid, who bolted to Kansas City, with one of the most talented prospects in the class. At a time when safeties are being asked to played in countless different roles defensively, Hamilton has the size and skill to excel in the NFL.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL
NFL.com player comp: Tristan Wirfs
Scott: The Ravens need a tough, athletic offensive tackle to support a dynamic, run-happy offense. Cross is all of those things, and still has plenty of room to improve. He's a steal in the middle of this round.
via Dolphins
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, WR, DB
NFL.com player comp: Terry McLaurin
Kris: For the first time since the days of Jeremy Maclin and Desean Jackson the Eagles will have two receivers that defenses fear in Olave and Devonta Smith.
from Colts, through Eagles
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT
NFL.com player comp: Jay Cutler and Jalen Hurts
Scott: Armed with two first-round picks, the Saints go bold and add the athletic, cannon-armed passer with all the traits to be great.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, DL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Haloti Ngata
Kris: Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa and Jordan Davis. Oh my. This team may be off limits in next year's Madden.
via Saints
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, WR, DB
NFL.com player comp: Willie Gay
Scott: Noted Philly guy Kris Rhim told me the Eagles haven't draft a first-round linebacker since, like the Eisenhower administration. Or something like that. I wasn't taking notes. They snap the streak and add a true sideline-to-sideline guy.
via Eagles
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT
NFL.com player comp: Ed McCaffrey
Kris: The Saints get a physical receiver who has been compared to Buccaneers Mike Evans because of his ability to make contested catches and out muscle cornerbacks. London and Michael Thomas help the Saints offense put up big numbers in Dennis Allen's first year.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DB, WR
NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander
Scott: The whole world thinks the Steelers go quarterback here. I'm gonna zig where others zag. Pittsburgh won't force it, taking a safe, quality defender at a premium position of need.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: A.J. Brown
Kris: The Patriots missed out on Deebo Samuel a few years ago and it still haunts their fans. They snag Burks here who isn't Samuel, but can play all over the field in a role similar to what Samuel and Cordarrelle Patterson have done.
via Raiders
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, Edge, OL
NFL.com player comp: Dontrelle Inman
Scott: Watson is athletic and lightning quick. The Packers have a quarterback who can get him the ball even when he's running a maximum warp.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB
NFL.com player comp: Jackrabbitt Jenkins
Kris: The Cardinals snag Booth to fill arguably their most significant need and slow down the superstar receivers in the NFC West.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, Edge, WR
NFL.com player comp: Jon Runyan Sr. (size/demeanor) / Riley Reiff (play style)
Scott: An excellent offensive line was, at one time, the backbone of Dallas' success. They've suffered some losses up front, but solve an issue at right tackle with a nasty, strong, tone setter.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Emmanuel Sanders
Kris; Dotson is the kind of route runner that makes you shake your head in disbelief as you see him cut on a dime. Another guy who has a similar effect is Stefon Diggs. And don't forget about Gabriel Davis, who had a playoff-record four touchdowns against the Chiefs. Josh Allen is somewhere doing backflips.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, LB, TE
NFL.com player comp: Richie Incognito
Scott: Derrick Henry loves this pick. He gets an athletic, powerful blocker to generate crack he can blast through.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OG, DL, TE
NFL.com player comp: Maliek Collins
Kris: Todd Bowles adds an explosive and powerful tackle to the Bucs already tenacious interior rush in his first season as head coach.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB
NFL.com player comp: Ryan Kerrigan
Scott: There was some consideration of going receiver again, but the Packers need help generating pressure on the quarterback. Karlaftis can do that right away.
Via Dolphins
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR
NFL.com player comp: Josh Reynolds
Kris: The Chiefs add another dynamic weapon to their receiving corps as they fill the void left by Tyreek Hill. Pickens, at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with 4.4 speed, is a physical receiver who can make contested catches and run after the catch, and if it weren't for injury, it would likely be going much higher than 29.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR
NFL.com player comp: Jaylon Johnson
Scott: Not only did the Chiefs lose Tyreek Hill, they also saw Charvarius Ward leave in free agency. They try to fill his shoes with a quality cover man.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Jason Kelce
Kris: If Joe Burrow had a second or so of more time to throw the ball in Super Bowl LVI, the Bengals might be Super Bowl champions. Cincinnati continues to build their offensive line — their Achilles' heel last season.
via Rams
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: Baker Mayfield
Scott: Jared Goff is fine. You need more than that to get good. The Lions truly move on from Matt Stafford by drafted an athletic passer known as a good team leader. Detroit leaves the first round with a pass rusher and a passer. Lions fans should be happy with that haul.
