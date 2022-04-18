Presented by

NFL Mock Draft: Travon Walker goes No. 1, Kenny Pickett top QB taken and Falcons land quality pass rusher

Desmond Ridder goes to Seahawks at No. 9, Saints get Malik Willis at No. 16

Apr 18, 2022 at 11:37 AM
scott bair headshot
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
by Scott Bair & Kris Rhim
af_22_draft_mock-draft__Johnson_16x9

There isn't much time left in mock draft SZSN. It'll give way to the actual NFL Draft soon enough, when most predictions will fall apart like a house of cards in a wind tunnel.

Not this one, though. This one's dead right. That's a virtual guarantee when you have bright minds like Kris Rhim and, well, me, making expert selections. Lock this mock in as what'll happen on draft night. We'll take your compliments after the big day.

Or something like that. Hopefully you caught that all this (false) bravado was said with tongue firmly planted in cheek. Kris and I did have fun with this one, even though it features far fewer crazy, homer-ish Georgia picks than what Tori included last week.

Enough preamble. Let's get to this week's picks.

mock.1.walker
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
JAX
1
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0017_jaguars
Travon Walker
Edge | Georgia


Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Chris Wormley

Kris: Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke has been known to take risks on athletic talents. He selected Aldon Smith seventh overall in 2016 and DeForest Buckner at seven in 2016 when other edge rushers were ranked significantly higher. Walker at No. 1 would be welcomed by at least one Jaguars player, Shaquill Griffin, who said on the All Things Covered Podcast, "If we get that boy? ... i'm gonna be licking my chops back there."

DET
2
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Aidan Hutchinson
Edge | Michigan

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, CB

NFL.com player comp: Kyle Vanden Bosch

Scott: A local kid and Michigan product proving a game-changer in his own backyard? That would sell some tickets. This is a Lions dream scenario.

HOU
3
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0019_texans
Evan Neal
OT | Alabama

Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL

NFL.com player comp: Jordan Mailata

Kris: Somehow this guy is 6-foot-7 350 pounds without a gut. He comes in year one and instantly helps fortify the Texans offensive line as they continue their rebuild.

NYJ
4
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0007_jets
Sauce Gardner
Cincinnati | CB

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB

NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman

Scott: The Jets have fingers crossed Gardner becomes the second coming of Darrelle Revis.

NYG
5
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0008_giants
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Edge | Oregon

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, TE

NFL.com player comp: Brian Orakpo

Kris: Giants are ecstatic that they get Thibodeaux here. He was who many considered the best defensive player in this draft before questions about his love for football and motor came into play. I think Thibodeaux will become a stud and fan-favorite in the big apple and grows his brand by dominating.

CAR
6
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0026_panthers
Kenny Pickett
QB | Pittsburgh

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, Edge

NFL.com player comp: Andy Dalton (in his prime)

Scott: So there are a bunch of Matt Rhule connections with Pickett, enough to make me think this is the pick. The beleaguered Panthers coach needs an ally (and an asset) to turn the franchise around.

NYG
7
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0008_giants
Ickey Ekwonu
OT | N.C. State

via Bears

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, TE

NFL.com player comp: Kelechi Osemele

Kris: The Giants get some protection for Daniel Jones, who needs a big year for the giants to continue committed to him, and get a guy who will help create running lanes for Saquon Barkley, who has struggled to recapture his rookie year form.

jermaine.johnson.senior
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
ATL
8
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0029_falcons
Jermaine Johnson II
Edge | Florida State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, WR

NFL.com player comp: Maxx Crosby

Scott: Tough. Dynamic. Scheme fit. It's a logical pick that fills and need and provides great value. Johnson plays the run well. He's strong at the point of attack and is a regular in the backfield. The Falcons defense adds a key player in its reconstruction effort.

af-21_PSL-Benefits-Web-Graphic

The Best Season Ticket Member Benefits are Back

We're offering our best season ticket benefits packages ever this year! Find the season ticket benefits that are most attractive to you.

View Benefits Request Info
SEA
9
Seahawks.png
Desmond Ridder
QB | Cincinnati

via Broncos

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, CB

NFL.com player comp: Alex Smith

Kris: Ridder has been gaining momentum recently. Evaluators have been impressed with his football IQ in conversations and overall maturity. Ridder has the ideal size and rare speed for the position at 6-foot-3, 207 pounds, with a 4.52 at the NFL Combine. It also does not hurt that he led the Cincinnati Bearcats to an undefeated regular season and first non-power five in the College Football Playoff.

NYJ
10
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0007_jets
Garrett Wilson
WR | Ohio State

via Seahawks

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB

NFL.com player comp: Odell Beckham Jr.

Scott: The more I watch and read about Wilson, the more I think he's the first receiver off the board. The guy does most everything well. The Jets nab a dynamic playmaker to help Zach Wilson thrive.

mock.3.williams
AP Images
WAS
11
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0001_commanders
Jameson Williams
WR | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, S, CB

NFL.com player comp: Will Fuller

Kris: Williams' ability to take the top off of a defense is unlike any player in this draft. He's a home run hitter who averaged over 19 yards per catch in 2021. He may miss a few games he recovers from a torn ACL, but Williams, McLaurin, and the rest of the Commanders' offense will be a nightmare.

MIN
12
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0011_vikings
Derek Stingley Jr.
CB | LSU

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, CB, TE

NFL.com player comp: Stephon Gilmore

Scott: Stingley had an awesome pro day. That's no surprise. He has all the tools to be an excellent NFL player. The Vikes take someone who might be the best defender in this draft class if he finds and then improves upon old form.

HOU
13
Texans.png
Kyle Hamilton
S | Notre Dame

via Browns

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL

NFL.com player comp: Kam Chancellor

Kris: Texans fill the void left by Justin Reid, who bolted to Kansas City, with one of the most talented prospects in the class. At a time when safeties are being asked to played in countless different roles defensively, Hamilton has the size and skill to excel in the NFL.

BAL
14
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0028_ravens
Charles Cross
OT | Mississippi State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL

NFL.com player comp: Tristan Wirfs

Scott: The Ravens need a tough, athletic offensive tackle to support a dynamic, run-happy offense. Cross is all of those things, and still has plenty of room to improve. He's a steal in the middle of this round.

PHI
15
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
Chris Olave
WR | Ohio State

via Dolphins

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, WR, DB

NFL.com player comp: Terry McLaurin

Kris: For the first time since the days of Jeremy Maclin and Desean Jackson the Eagles will have two receivers that defenses fear in Olave and Devonta Smith.

malik.willis
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
NO
16
Saints.png
Malik Willis
QB | Liberty

from Colts, through Eagles

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT

NFL.com player comp: Jay Cutler and Jalen Hurts

Scott: Armed with two first-round picks, the Saints go bold and add the athletic, cannon-armed passer with all the traits to be great.

af_22_2022-season-ticket-tile_ticket-page_kyle-pitts

2022 Season Tickets Now Available!

  • Our Longest & Most Flexible Ticket Payments
  • Instant Member Benefit Access
  • Best Available Seat Locations
LAC
17
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0014_chargers
Jordan Davis
DT | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, DL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Haloti Ngata

Kris: Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa and Jordan Davis. Oh my. This team may be off limits in next year's Madden.

PHI
18
Eagles.png
Devin Lloyd
LB | Utah

via Saints

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, WR, DB

NFL.com player comp: Willie Gay

Scott: Noted Philly guy Kris Rhim told me the Eagles haven't draft a first-round linebacker since, like the Eisenhower administration. Or something like that. I wasn't taking notes. They snap the streak and add a true sideline-to-sideline guy.

NO
19
Saints.png
Drake London
WR | USC

via Eagles

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT

NFL.com player comp: Ed McCaffrey

Kris: The Saints get a physical receiver who has been compared to Buccaneers Mike Evans because of his ability to make contested catches and out muscle cornerbacks. London and Michael Thomas help the Saints offense put up big numbers in Dennis Allen's first year.

PIT
20
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0005_steelers
Trent McDuffie
CB | Washington

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DB, WR

NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander

Scott: The whole world thinks the Steelers go quarterback here. I'm gonna zig where others zag. Pittsburgh won't force it, taking a safe, quality defender at a premium position of need.

NE
21
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0010_patriots
Treylon Burks
WR | Green Bay

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: A.J. Brown

Kris: The Patriots missed out on Deebo Samuel a few years ago and it still haunts their fans. They snag Burks here who isn't Samuel, but can play all over the field in a role similar to what Samuel and Cordarrelle Patterson have done.

GB
22
Packers.png
Christian Watson
WR | North Dakota State

via Raiders

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, Edge, OL

NFL.com player comp: Dontrelle Inman

Scott: Watson is athletic and lightning quick. The Packers have a quarterback who can get him the ball even when he's running a maximum warp.

ARI
23
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0030_cardinals
Andrew Booth
CB | Clemson

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB

NFL.com player comp: Jackrabbitt Jenkins

Kris: The Cardinals snag Booth to fill arguably their most significant need and slow down the superstar receivers in the NFC West.

DAL
24
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0023_cowboys
Trevor Penning
OT | Northern Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, Edge, WR

NFL.com player comp: Jon Runyan Sr. (size/demeanor) / Riley Reiff (play style)

Scott: An excellent offensive line was, at one time, the backbone of Dallas' success. They've suffered some losses up front, but solve an issue at right tackle with a nasty, strong, tone setter.

af-21_PSL-Benefits-Web-Graphic

The Best Season Ticket Member Benefits are Back

We're offering our best season ticket benefits packages ever this year! Find the season ticket benefits that are most attractive to you.

View Benefits Request Info
BUF
25
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0027_bills
Jahan Dotson
WR | Penn State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Emmanuel Sanders

Kris; Dotson is the kind of route runner that makes you shake your head in disbelief as you see him cut on a dime. Another guy who has a similar effect is Stefon Diggs. And don't forget about Gabriel Davis, who had a playoff-record four touchdowns against the Chiefs. Josh Allen is somewhere doing backflips.

TEN
26
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0002_titans
Kenyon Green
OL | Texas A&M

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, LB, TE

NFL.com player comp: Richie Incognito

Scott: Derrick Henry loves this pick. He gets an athletic, powerful blocker to generate crack he can blast through.

devante.wyatt
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
TB
27
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0000_buccaneers
Devante Wyatt
DL | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OG, DL, TE

NFL.com player comp: Maliek Collins

Kris: Todd Bowles adds an explosive and powerful tackle to the Bucs already tenacious interior rush in his first season as head coach.

GB
28
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0020_packers
George Karlaftis
Edge | Purdue

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB

NFL.com player comp: Ryan Kerrigan

Scott: There was some consideration of going receiver again, but the Packers need help generating pressure on the quarterback. Karlaftis can do that right away.

KC
29
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0016_chiefs
George Pickens
WR | Georgia

Via Dolphins

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR

NFL.com player comp: Josh Reynolds

Kris: The Chiefs add another dynamic weapon to their receiving corps as they fill the void left by Tyreek Hill. Pickens, at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with 4.4 speed, is a physical receiver who can make contested catches and run after the catch, and if it weren't for injury, it would likely be going much higher than 29.

KC
30
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0016_chiefs
Kaiir Elam
CB | Florida

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR

NFL.com player comp: Jaylon Johnson

Scott: Not only did the Chiefs lose Tyreek Hill, they also saw Charvarius Ward leave in free agency. They try to fill his shoes with a quality cover man.

CIN
31
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0025_bengals
Tyler Linderbaum
C | Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Jason Kelce

Kris: If Joe Burrow had a second or so of more time to throw the ball in Super Bowl LVI, the Bengals might be Super Bowl champions. Cincinnati continues to build their offensive line — their Achilles' heel last season.

DET
32
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Matt Corral
QB | Mississippi

via Rams

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: Baker Mayfield

Scott: Jared Goff is fine. You need more than that to get good. The Lions truly move on from Matt Stafford by drafted an athletic passer known as a good team leader. Detroit leaves the first round with a pass rusher and a passer. Lions fans should be happy with that haul.

AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

NFL Mock Draft: Aidan Hutchinson goes No. 1, Sauce Gardner goes high and Falcons make smart, stable pick

Charles Cross headed to Atlanta after early run on edge rushers in a Scott/Tori mashup mock

news

NFL Mock Draft: Edge rusher frenzy, Malik Willis going high leads Falcons to top talent

Aidan Hutchinson becomes No. 1 pick, with Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker in top 10

news

NFL Mock Draft: Tyreek Hill trade alters first-round, Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge rushers off board early

Falcons take USC's Drake London; Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis go to division rivals.

news

NFL Mock Draft: Major shake-up after Deshaun Watson trade to Browns, early free agency moves

Falcons take Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux; Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett go in top 10

news

NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks trade for Deshaun Watson, Falcons land Sauce Gardner to help battle Tom Brady

Ickey Ekwonu is our new No. 1 pick, Panthers take quarterback at No. 6

news

NFL Mock Draft: Broncos trade for Aaron Rodgers, Falcons secure Georgia defender

Alabama OL Evan Neal goes No. 1 to Jacksonville, four Bulldogs go in first round

news

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons trade down, select pass rusher trending up during pre-draft process

Washington moves up to take first quarterback off the board

news

NFL Mock Draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux falls to Falcons at No. 8 overall

Quarterback moves drop Thibodeaux farther than expected, right into Atlanta's lap

news

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons select Michigan's David Ojabo at No. 8 overall

Panthers get first of three quarterbacks taken in the first round

news

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons end up with LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 8 overall

Alabama OT Evan Neal goes No. 1 to Jaguars in Scott Bair's mock draft

Top News

Bair Mail: On Dean Pees' defense, George Pickens and other Day 2 WR options, Julio Jones, NFL Draft rankings

Wyche: How Marcus Mariota could fit into Falcons long-term QB plan

NFL Mock Draft: Travon Walker goes No. 1, Kenny Pickett top QB taken and Falcons land quality pass rusher

Garrett Wilson, Drake London, George Pickens and the top wide receiver prospects for the Falcons

Advertising