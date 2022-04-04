NFL Mock Draft: Edge rusher frenzy, Malik Willis going high leads Falcons to top talent

Free agency and mind-blowing trades have settled down somewhat during this zany NFL offseason, moving focus back toward the NFL Draft. That has allowed things to settle down somewhat in the mock draft world, without draft order and team needs changing by the minute.
There will still be some shifts while pro days are in full swing, but we aren't reacting to a Deshaun Watson deal or a Tyreek Hill trade for the first time in weeks.
That doesn't mean the top 10, or even the top 5, is settled. It's hard to predict how the early first round will go, which should make for a fun draft night.
The Falcons are surely bummed to see so many edge rushers go early, but they stay true to their board and take a top 5 talent at No. 8. Let's see who they take in this week's mock draft.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Kyle Vanden Bosch
I had selected an offensive tackle in every mock to this point, but I'm finally caving. The Jaguars don't NEED a tackle that bad. They could use a steady, surefire pressure player like Hutchinson. That'll throw the top portion of this mock into a tizzy compared to previous versions, and that's okay. Let's mix things up.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, CB
NFL.com player comp: Brian Orakpo
Kris Rhim had Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 2 in his mock. I'm with him. Maybe these questions about his motor are a media creation. Maybe the Lions realize this guy is an amazing talent and take him believing he can be a 15-sack guy for years.
Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL
NFL.com player comp: Kelechi Osemele
The Texans need everything. That includes a tackle, despite Laremy Tunsil being on the roster. Ekwonu is a mauler who makes any run game better. He's versatile enough to help in several spots. The Texans have tons of draft capital. Keep drafting the best player on your board.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB
NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman
The Jets have upgraded a previously weak secondary, but you take a complete player who could be a true shutdown cornerback in the Big Apple.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, TE
NFL.com player comp: Jordan Mailata
The Giants pick again at No. 7, but they're at least a little bit worried the Panthers will take an offensive tackle at No. 6. That prompts them to go OT at avoid to avoid their guy getting taken. That's Neal, right up there with Hutchinson as the safest pick in this draft.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, Edge
NFL.com player comp: Jay Cutler and Jalen Hurts
The Panthers have been looking for a quarterback for a long time. They end that search with the best talent in this draft, someone with great upside.
via Bears
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, TE
NFL.com player comp: Chris Wormley
Remember way back when, when mocks commonly had Walker down in the 20s? That was before the combine. Walker seems like the talent who might be a more productive pro than he was in college.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, WR
NFL.com player comp: Kam Chancellor
Enough about 40 times. Ignore whether his position is "premium" or not. Put on the freaking tape. Hamilton is a game changer. That's what the Falcons need.
As a post script, I had the Falcons selected Charles Cross taken in the first version of this week's mock, but I changed my mind. I just couldn't let Hamilton go by. If I were GM, I just wouldn't pass on a talent like this.
via Broncos
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, CB
NFL.com player comp: Taylor Moton (physical) / Tristan Wirfs (play)
Still think the Seahawks land a veteran quarterback this offseason (Hi, Baker!!!) and can take a legit talent to anchor the offensive line for a decade.
via Seahawks
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB
NFL.com player comp: No comparison given
The Jets should help Zach Wilson with an offensive weapon who does most everything well, especially after the catch.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, S, CB
NFL.com player comp: Ed McCaffrey
The Commanders need to help Carson Wentz, and adding a big, strong receiver (who can make the most of so-so throws) is the best way to go.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, CB, TE
NFL.com player comp: Stephon Gilmore
I think we're overthinking the Stingley thing. The dude can play. Good coaches can get the best out of him.
via Browns
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL
NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander
The Texans go with a cornerback oft-forgotten behind the Gardner-Stingley talk. This dude can flat play, and goes higher than many expect.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL
NFL.com player comp: Jon Runyan Sr. (size/demeanor) / Riley Reiff (play style)
The Ravens need a tackle and a monster in the run game. Penning is all those things. This seems like a perfect match.
via Dolphins
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, WR, DB
NFL.com player comp: Willie Gay
Lloyd is as good a defender as their is in this draft, a true sideline-to-sideline linebacker who can do it all.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, WR, DB
NFL.com player comp: Terry McLaurin
Olave isn't just fast. He's a quality route runner who will make both an instant impact and a long-lasting one.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, DL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Haloti Ngata
This is a match made in Chargers heaven, with an interior workhorse who makes life easier on everyone around him.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT
NFL.com player comp: Andy Dalton (in his prime)
I know the Saints keep adding quarterbacks. I believe that won't stop them from taking a quarterback in the first round.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, WR, DB
NFL.com player comp: Maxx Crosby
The Eagles need both heat off the edge and solid run defense. Johnson provides both of those things.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DB, WR
NFL.com player comp: Baker Mayfield
The Steelers go for an athletic quarterback and someone who seems like a true team leader.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: A.J. Brown
This seems like a perfect match. A tough, YAC specialist to work with a passer who can deliver it on time and in the right spot.
via Raiders
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, Edge, OL
NFL.com player comp: Will Fuller
The Packers don't focus on the moment when they draft, even with pressing needs like receiver. They see the best remaining receiver talent and take him, even if he might not be at his best right out of the gate recovering from an ACL tea.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB
NFL.com player comp: Jackrabbitt Jenkins
Arizona needs help in coverage, and Booth is a quality option at this point in the first round. He should be able to step right in and start.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, Edge, WR
NFL.com player comp: Richie Incognito
The Cowboys are in some transition up front with some losses there, including Connor Williams. Green's an excellent option to replace him.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Maliek Collins
Try blocking Von Miller, Ed Oliver and Devante Wyatt rushing together on passing downs. Good freaking luck
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, LB, TE
NFL.com player comp: Larry Warford
Johnson seems to have snuck into the first round during the pre-draft process. He's a good interior blocker who can really help the Titans
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OG, DL, TE
NFL.com player comp: Johnathan Hankins
I like this pick from Rhim's mock last week, especially with the top two guards off the board, so I'm sticking with it. The Bucs need a strong inside presence, and Jones is a good one.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB
NFL.com player comp: No comparison given
Karlaftis isn't necessarily a sack master, but he creates a TON of pressure. I think his overall production could increase in the pros. Packers get another young edge rusher along with Rashan Gary.
Via Dolphins
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR
NFL.com player comp: Emmanuel Sanders
Dotson was a productive college player with speed and precision, which will work well with Patrick Mahomes. He isn't a Tyreek Hill clone, but he'll be productive in his own way.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR
NFL.com player comp: Jaylon Johnson
This loss of Charvarius Ward was a BIG deal. They land a real talent to fill the void in the secondary.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Jason Kelce
The Bengals select someone who can anchor the Bengals offense for a decade. Fortune favors Cincinnati in this situation.
via Rams
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: Devin Bush
The Lions need a field general in the secondary. Hill can handle that responsibility playing deep and in the box.
