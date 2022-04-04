Presented by

NFL Mock Draft: Edge rusher frenzy, Malik Willis going high leads Falcons to top talent

Aidan Hutchinson becomes No. 1 pick, with Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker in top 10

Apr 04, 2022 at 12:39 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

af_22_draft_mock-draft_v8__16x9 (1)

Free agency and mind-blowing trades have settled down somewhat during this zany NFL offseason, moving focus back toward the NFL Draft. That has allowed things to settle down somewhat in the mock draft world, without draft order and team needs changing by the minute.

There will still be some shifts while pro days are in full swing, but we aren't reacting to a Deshaun Watson deal or a Tyreek Hill trade for the first time in weeks.

That doesn't mean the top 10, or even the top 5, is settled. It's hard to predict how the early first round will go, which should make for a fun draft night.

The Falcons are surely bummed to see so many edge rushers go early, but they stay true to their board and take a top 5 talent at No. 8. Let's see who they take in this week's mock draft.

JAX
1
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0017_jaguars
Aidan Hutchinson
Edge | Michigan


Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Kyle Vanden Bosch

I had selected an offensive tackle in every mock to this point, but I'm finally caving. The Jaguars don't NEED a tackle that bad. They could use a steady, surefire pressure player like Hutchinson. That'll throw the top portion of this mock into a tizzy compared to previous versions, and that's okay. Let's mix things up.

AP21311133102866
Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DET
2
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Kayvon Thibodeaux
EDGE | Oregon

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, CB

NFL.com player comp: Brian Orakpo

Kris Rhim had Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 2 in his mock. I'm with him. Maybe these questions about his motor are a media creation. Maybe the Lions realize this guy is an amazing talent and take him believing he can be a 15-sack guy for years.

HOU
3
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0019_texans
Ickey Ekwonu
OT | N.C. State

Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL

NFL.com player comp: Kelechi Osemele

The Texans need everything. That includes a tackle, despite Laremy Tunsil being on the roster. Ekwonu is a mauler who makes any run game better. He's versatile enough to help in several spots. The Texans have tons of draft capital. Keep drafting the best player on your board.

sauce-gardner
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
NYJ
4
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0007_jets
Sauce Gardner
CB | Cincinnati

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB

NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman

The Jets have upgraded a previously weak secondary, but you take a complete player who could be a true shutdown cornerback in the Big Apple.

NYG
5
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0008_giants
Evan Neal
OT | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, TE

NFL.com player comp: Jordan Mailata

The Giants pick again at No. 7, but they're at least a little bit worried the Panthers will take an offensive tackle at No. 6. That prompts them to go OT at avoid to avoid their guy getting taken. That's Neal, right up there with Hutchinson as the safest pick in this draft.

malik.willis
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
CAR
6
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0026_panthers
Malik Willis
QB | Liberty

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, Edge

NFL.com player comp: Jay Cutler and Jalen Hurts

The Panthers have been looking for a quarterback for a long time. They end that search with the best talent in this draft, someone with great upside.

NYG
7
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0008_giants
Travon Walker
Edge | Georgia

via Bears

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, TE

NFL.com player comp: Chris Wormley

Remember way back when, when mocks commonly had Walker down in the 20s? That was before the combine. Walker seems like the talent who might be a more productive pro than he was in college.

mock.1.hamilton
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
ATL
8
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0029_falcons
Kyle Hamilton
S | Notre Dame

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, WR

NFL.com player comp: Kam Chancellor

Enough about 40 times. Ignore whether his position is "premium" or not. Put on the freaking tape. Hamilton is a game changer. That's what the Falcons need.

As a post script, I had the Falcons selected Charles Cross taken in the first version of this week's mock, but I changed my mind. I just couldn't let Hamilton go by. If I were GM, I just wouldn't pass on a talent like this.

SEA
9
Seahawks.png
Charles Cross
OT | Mississippi State

via Broncos

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, CB

NFL.com player comp: Taylor Moton (physical) / Tristan Wirfs (play)

Still think the Seahawks land a veteran quarterback this offseason (Hi, Baker!!!) and can take a legit talent to anchor the offensive line for a decade.

NYJ
10
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0007_jets
Garrett Wilson
WR | Ohio State

via Seahawks

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB

NFL.com player comp: No comparison given

The Jets should help Zach Wilson with an offensive weapon who does most everything well, especially after the catch.

WAS
11
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0001_commanders
Drake London
WR | USC

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, S, CB

NFL.com player comp: Ed McCaffrey

The Commanders need to help Carson Wentz, and adding a big, strong receiver (who can make the most of so-so throws) is the best way to go.

NEW.mock.1.stingley
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
MIN
12
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0011_vikings
Derek Stingley Jr.
CB | LSU

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, CB, TE

NFL.com player comp: Stephon Gilmore

I think we're overthinking the Stingley thing. The dude can play. Good coaches can get the best out of him.

HOU
13
Texans.png
Trent McDuffie
CB | Washington

via Browns

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL

NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander

The Texans go with a cornerback oft-forgotten behind the Gardner-Stingley talk. This dude can flat play, and goes higher than many expect.

BAL
14
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0028_ravens
Trevor Penning
OT | Northern Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL

NFL.com player comp: Jon Runyan Sr. (size/demeanor) / Riley Reiff (play style)

The Ravens need a tackle and a monster in the run game. Penning is all those things. This seems like a perfect match.

PHI
15
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
Devin Lloyd
LB | Utah

via Dolphins

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, WR, DB

NFL.com player comp: Willie Gay

Lloyd is as good a defender as their is in this draft, a true sideline-to-sideline linebacker who can do it all.

PHI
16
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
Chris Olave
WR | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, WR, DB

NFL.com player comp: Terry McLaurin

Olave isn't just fast. He's a quality route runner who will make both an instant impact and a long-lasting one.

LAC
17
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0014_chargers
Jordan Davis
DL | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, DL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Haloti Ngata

This is a match made in Chargers heaven, with an interior workhorse who makes life easier on everyone around him.

NO
18
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0009_saints
Kenny Pickett
QB | Pittsburgh

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT

NFL.com player comp: Andy Dalton (in his prime)

I know the Saints keep adding quarterbacks. I believe that won't stop them from taking a quarterback in the first round.

jermaine.johnson
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
PHI
19
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
Jermaine Johnson
Edge | Flordia State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, WR, DB

NFL.com player comp: Maxx Crosby

The Eagles need both heat off the edge and solid run defense. Johnson provides both of those things.

PIT
20
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0005_steelers
Matt Corral
QB | Mississippi

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DB, WR

NFL.com player comp: Baker Mayfield

The Steelers go for an athletic quarterback and someone who seems like a true team leader.

NE
21
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0010_patriots
Treylon Burks
WR | Arkansas

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: A.J. Brown

This seems like a perfect match. A tough, YAC specialist to work with a passer who can deliver it on time and in the right spot.

GB
22
Packers.png
Jameson Williams
WR | Alabama

via Raiders

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, Edge, OL

NFL.com player comp: Will Fuller

The Packers don't focus on the moment when they draft, even with pressing needs like receiver. They see the best remaining receiver talent and take him, even if he might not be at his best right out of the gate recovering from an ACL tea.

ARI
23
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0030_cardinals
Andrew Booth Jr.
CB | Clemson

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB

NFL.com player comp: Jackrabbitt Jenkins

Arizona needs help in coverage, and Booth is a quality option at this point in the first round. He should be able to step right in and start.

DAL
24
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0023_cowboys
Kenyon Green
OL | Texas A&M

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, Edge, WR

NFL.com player comp: Richie Incognito

The Cowboys are in some transition up front with some losses there, including Connor Williams. Green's an excellent option to replace him.

BUF
25
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0027_bills
Devante Wyatt
DL | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Maliek Collins

Try blocking Von Miller, Ed Oliver and Devante Wyatt rushing together on passing downs. Good freaking luck

TEN
26
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0002_titans
Zion Johnson
OG | Boston College

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, LB, TE

NFL.com player comp: Larry Warford

Johnson seems to have snuck into the first round during the pre-draft process. He's a good interior blocker who can really help the Titans

TB
27
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0000_buccaneers
Travis Jones
DT | Connecticut

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OG, DL, TE

NFL.com player comp: Johnathan Hankins

I like this pick from Rhim's mock last week, especially with the top two guards off the board, so I'm sticking with it. The Bucs need a strong inside presence, and Jones is a good one.

GB
28
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0020_packers
George Karlaftis
Edge | Purdue

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB

NFL.com player comp: No comparison given

Karlaftis isn't necessarily a sack master, but he creates a TON of pressure. I think his overall production could increase in the pros. Packers get another young edge rusher along with Rashan Gary.

KC
29
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0016_chiefs
Jahan Dotson
WR | Penn State

Via Dolphins

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR

NFL.com player comp: Emmanuel Sanders

Dotson was a productive college player with speed and precision, which will work well with Patrick Mahomes. He isn't a Tyreek Hill clone, but he'll be productive in his own way.

KC
30
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0016_chiefs
Kaiir Elam
CB | Florida

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR

NFL.com player comp: Jaylon Johnson

This loss of Charvarius Ward was a BIG deal. They land a real talent to fill the void in the secondary.

CIN
31
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0025_bengals
Tyler Linderbaum
C | Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Jason Kelce

The Bengals select someone who can anchor the Bengals offense for a decade. Fortune favors Cincinnati in this situation.

AP22075665670481
Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DET
32
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Dax Hill
S | Michigan

via Rams

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: Devin Bush

The Lions need a field general in the secondary. Hill can handle that responsibility playing deep and in the box.

