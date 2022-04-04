NFL Mock Draft: Edge rusher frenzy, Malik Willis going high leads Falcons to top talent

Free agency and mind-blowing trades have settled down somewhat during this zany NFL offseason, moving focus back toward the NFL Draft. That has allowed things to settle down somewhat in the mock draft world, without draft order and team needs changing by the minute.

There will still be some shifts while pro days are in full swing, but we aren't reacting to a Deshaun Watson deal or a Tyreek Hill trade for the first time in weeks.

That doesn't mean the top 10, or even the top 5, is settled. It's hard to predict how the early first round will go, which should make for a fun draft night.