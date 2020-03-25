NFL Draft: Offensive linemen who could fit with the Falcons 

Nick Harris, Washington

One of the strictly center prospects in this year's draft class, Harris is a sure bet in terms of what he'll bring to the table. Praised for his work ethic and determination, Harris possess similar qualities to the rest of Atlanta's offensive line group. Harris earned back-to-back first-team all-conference honors in his final two seasons at Washington.

Why he's a good fit for the Falcons: If the Falcons want to secure a long-term plan for the center spot for the foreseeable future, Harris is certainly one of the most logical options. Grit is a quality Quinn wants is players to have and Harris is the definition of that. Depending on how his stock rises over the next few weeks, Harris might still be on the board when the Falcons make their first and second round picks.