NFL Draft: Offensive linemen who could fit with the Falcons 

The Atlanta Falcons have addressed a number of holes on their roster over the last two weeks through free agency. With the 2020 NFL Draft quickly approaching, the direction in which the Falcons could go has become a little clearer.
Offensive line is likely a position the Falcons will continue to address in this year's draft.
The team added veteran guard Justin McCray in the first wave of moves made in free agency. McCray, 27, will be in the mix to compete for the starting spot the Falcons have at left guard.
After addressing the right tackle and guard positions last year drafting Kaleb McGary and Chris Lindstrom in the first round, there's a good chance the Falcons will look to add a center/guard.
Alex Mack is in the final year of his contract and with the departure of Wes Schweitzer, the Falcons could add depth here. Sean Harlow is currently listed as the No. 2 option on Atlanta's depth chart at center.
Here are three offensive line prospects who could be fits for the Falcons:
Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
One of the most athletic players at his position, Ruiz is widely considered the best center in this year's draft class. He has the desired first-step quickness the Falcons covet in their offensive linemen and has the ability to get to the second level. Ruiz started his career playing guard at Michigan and then moved to center where he started 26 games.
Comparable: James Daniels
Why he's a good fit for the Falcons: Falcons coach Dan Quinn likes players with versatility and Ruiz has that given his background playing both guard and center. He has the speed, size and power the Falcons need from their interior offensive linemen. Ruiz can be plugged in right away and provide the Falcons with another versatile, athletic offensive lineman.
Nick Harris, Washington
One of the strictly center prospects in this year's draft class, Harris is a sure bet in terms of what he'll bring to the table. Praised for his work ethic and determination, Harris possess similar qualities to the rest of Atlanta's offensive line group. Harris earned back-to-back first-team all-conference honors in his final two seasons at Washington.
Comparable: Joey Hunt
Why he's a good fit for the Falcons: If the Falcons want to secure a long-term plan for the center spot for the foreseeable future, Harris is certainly one of the most logical options. Grit is a quality Quinn wants is players to have and Harris is the definition of that. Depending on how his stock rises over the next few weeks, Harris might still be on the board when the Falcons make their first and second round picks.
Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
Once the top defensive lineman at one point in the state of Wisconsin, Biadasz can do it all. The Badgers believed Biadasz's future was on the offensive side of the ball and they were right. From his freshman year when he started at center to him winning the Remington Trophy for the nation's top center, Biadasz has proved he's one of the top offensive line prospects in this year's draft class.
Comparable: Stefen Wisniewski
Why he's a good fit for the Falcons: Biadasz has continued to develop each year he's played at center. The potential of what Biadasz could bring if he's given the right coaching and experience certainly has to be attractive to Quinn and Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Since Quinn's arrival in Atlanta, player development is something the Falcons strongly believe in.