NFL Draft: Offensive linemen who could fit with the Falcons 

Mar 25, 2020 at 05:04 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons have addressed a number of holes on their roster over the last two weeks through free agency. With the 2020 NFL Draft quickly approaching, the direction in which the Falcons could go has become a little clearer.

Offensive line is likely a position the Falcons will continue to address in this year's draft.

RELATED CONTENT

The team added veteran guard Justin McCray in the first wave of moves made in free agency. McCray, 27, will be in the mix to compete for the starting spot the Falcons have at left guard.

After addressing the right tackle and guard positions last year drafting Kaleb McGary and Chris Lindstrom in the first round, there's a good chance the Falcons will look to add a center/guard.

Alex Mack is in the final year of his contract and with the departure of Wes Schweitzer, the Falcons could add depth here. Sean Harlow is currently listed as the No. 2 option on Atlanta's depth chart at center.

Here are three offensive line prospects who could be fits for the Falcons:

CeasarRui_KC
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

One of the most athletic players at his position, Ruiz is widely considered the best center in this year's draft class. He has the desired first-step quickness the Falcons covet in their offensive linemen and has the ability to get to the second level. Ruiz started his career playing guard at Michigan and then moved to center where he started 26 games.

Comparable: James Daniels

Why he's a good fit for the Falcons: Falcons coach Dan Quinn likes players with versatility and Ruiz has that given his background playing both guard and center. He has the speed, size and power the Falcons need from their interior offensive linemen. Ruiz can be plugged in right away and provide the Falcons with another versatile, athletic offensive lineman.

NickHarris_KX
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Nick Harris, Washington

One of the strictly center prospects in this year's draft class, Harris is a sure bet in terms of what he'll bring to the table. Praised for his work ethic and determination, Harris possess similar qualities to the rest of Atlanta's offensive line group. Harris earned back-to-back first-team all-conference honors in his final two seasons at Washington.

Comparable: Joey Hunt

Why he's a good fit for the Falcons: If the Falcons want to secure a long-term plan for the center spot for the foreseeable future, Harris is certainly one of the most logical options. Grit is a quality Quinn wants is players to have and Harris is the definition of that. Depending on how his stock rises over the next few weeks, Harris might still be on the board when the Falcons make their first and second round picks.

Tyler_KC
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

Once the top defensive lineman at one point in the state of Wisconsin, Biadasz can do it all. The Badgers believed Biadasz's future was on the offensive side of the ball and they were right. From his freshman year when he started at center to him winning the Remington Trophy for the nation's top center, Biadasz has proved he's one of the top offensive line prospects in this year's draft class.

Comparable: Stefen Wisniewski

Why he's a good fit for the Falcons: Biadasz has continued to develop each year he's played at center. The potential of what Biadasz could bring if he's given the right coaching and experience certainly has to be attractive to Quinn and Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Since Quinn's arrival in Atlanta, player development is something the Falcons strongly believe in.

Top 10 Offensive linemen 

Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
1 / 10

Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

AP/John Raoux
Andrew Thomas, Georgia
2 / 10

Andrew Thomas, Georgia

AP/Butch Dill
Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
3 / 10

Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

AP/Paul Sancya
Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
4 / 10

Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

AP/Mark Lomoglio
Austin Jackson, USC
5 / 10

Austin Jackson, USC

AP/Rick Scuteri
Josh Jones, Houston
6 / 10

Josh Jones, Houston

AP/Rick Scuteri
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
7 / 10

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

AP/John Bazemore
Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
8 / 10

Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

AP/Sue Ogrocki
John Simpson, Clemson
9 / 10

John Simpson, Clemson

AP/Sean Rayford
Matt Peart, UCONN
10 / 10

Matt Peart, UCONN

AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Updating Darren Hall status as Seahawks practice prep begins

Second-year cornerback was only Falcons player listed on Wednesday's participation report

news

Falcons Daily: Arthur Smith says when it comes to Kyle Pitts 'the ball will find him'

The last time Kyle Pitts was targeted three times and made two catches, the same question to Arthur Smith was asked: Why are you not getting Pitts the ball? History shows he will.

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Seahawks: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Lumen Field

news

Bair Mail: On A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward and the Falcons secondary, Calvin Ridley and more

We also evaluate the Falcons four-man pass rush through two weeks of the regular season

news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 3 of 2022 NFL regular season

Tyler Allgeier listed as second-team running back behind Cordarrelle Patterson with Damien Williams on IR

news

Handful of former Falcons nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Twelve Falcons (including Roddy White, Warrick Dunn, Asante Samuel and John Abraham) announced as Modern-Era Nominees for 2023 Hall of Fame class.

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Bills stay on top, Dolphins surge after Tua Tagovioloa comeback, 49ers remain high with Jimmy Garoppolo starting again

See where the Falcons rank after Week 2 loss to Rams

news

Falcons add defensive lineman to active roster

Abdullah Anderson, a standard practice squad elevation vs. Rams, promoted to 53-man roster

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Why I'm not ready to freak out over Kyle Pitts' targets... yet

Tori also breaks down the plays that she felt meant the most and hurt the most in loss to the Rams.

news

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Kyle Pitts and Falcons red-zone performance

We tackle issues from the Rams game and what must happen moving forward in this Monday mailbag

news

Bair: 'Never-say-die mentality' vital to 2022 Falcons, but wins will come after they take the next step

This year's group carries right attitude into tough situations, but must execute better to break through

news

'They give me all the confidence in the world to go be myself out there': Drake London on his first career touchdown, playing in his hometown

London had eight receptions for 86 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown vs. Rams

Top News

Falcons Daily: Arthur Smith says when it comes to Kyle Pitts 'the ball will find him'

Falcons injury report: Updating Darren Hall status as Seahawks practice prep begins

How to watch Falcons game vs. Seahawks: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Bair Mail: On A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward and the Falcons secondary, Calvin Ridley and more

Advertising