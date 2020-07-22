Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020 03:59 PM

NFL.com writer predicts Hayden Hurst to be Pro Bowl player with Falcons 

Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

Marc Sessler of NFL.com projected one future Pro Bowler for each team and his choice for the Falcons is tight end Hayden Hurst.

"Consider this a projection for Hurst, who fills an Austin Hooper-shaped void for the Falcons," Sessler said of Hurst. "Hooper nabbed a pair of Pro Bowl nods after snatching 146 passes from Matt Ryan over the past two seasons. Hurst, meanwhile, squeezed out just 43 grabs over his first two campaigns in Baltimore while playing second-fiddle to Mark Andrews. Ryan sees the potential, though, calling Hurst one of the 'fastest and most athletic tight ends I've ever played with.' Tight ends have thrived in Atlanta, providing evidence that Hurst is ready to make good on the first-round pedigree that saw him picked by the Ravens ahead of planetary wonder Lamar Jackson in 2018."

The expectations are high for Hurst, there's no doubt about it and Sessler's reasoning proves why.

Hurst, 26, was drafted by the Ravens with the 25th-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, one pick before the Falcons selected wide receiver Calvin Ridley out of Alabama.

When asked specifically about the impression Hurst has made on Ryan so far, the former NFL MVP pointed to his willingness to get extra work in with his new quarterback at all times.

Hurst recently said he was traveling from Jacksonville, Fla. to Atlanta to run routes and catch passes from Ryan.

In addition to Ryan's connection to his tight ends, Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter also has a long history of utilizing them often.

Look at how Koetter featured Tony Gonzalez in his first stint with the Falcons to Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard in Tampa Bay to Hooper last season.

That right there is enough of a reason to believe Hurst is due for a big year.

Related Content

Falcons to have limited capacity of up to 10,000-20,000 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2020
news

Falcons to have limited capacity of up to 10,000-20,000 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2020

The Falcons will have a limited capacity of up to 10,000-20,0000 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for home games during the 2020 NFL season
Early Bird Report: NFLPA tells players no preseason games in 2020, per league insiders
news

Early Bird Report: NFLPA tells players no preseason games in 2020, per league insiders

Today's Early Bird Report includes details about the NFLPA telling players that no preseason games will take place in 2020
Roddy White, Tony Gonzalez, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones named Falcons' unanimous all-decade selections
news

Roddy White, Tony Gonzalez, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones named Falcons' unanimous all-decade selections

These four offensive weapons for the Falcons were unanimous selections for the all-decade team and here's an in-depth look at their careers 
Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Chris Lindstrom
news

Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Chris Lindstrom

Lindstrom has only started five games in the NFL, but the Falcons have to be encouraged by what they've seen so far from the former Boston College standout
Most important offensive player of decade: Matt Ryan or Julio Jones? 
news

Most important offensive player of decade: Matt Ryan or Julio Jones? 

AtlantaFalcons.com's Matt Tabeek and Will McFadden make their cases for each player
Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Foye Oluokun
news

Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Foye Oluokun

With a starting role seemingly on the horizon, Oluokun is poised for a breakout season in 2020
Early Bird Report: Is Julio Jones a 'lock' to make the Hall of Fame?
news

Early Bird Report: Is Julio Jones a 'lock' to make the Hall of Fame?

Today's Early Bird Report includes a list of each NFL team's most likely Hall of Famer and whether or not that player is a lock for Canton
Tabeek: Freeman, Turner were great backs, but voters got it right
news

Tabeek: Freeman, Turner were great backs, but voters got it right

The best season of the decade may have belonged to that 2016 team that Freeman was an integral part of, but the best running back of the decade was clearly Turner
Falcons sign all six members of 2020 Draft Class
news

Falcons sign all six members of 2020 Draft Class

Atlanta's 2020 draft was very defense-oriented with four of the team's six picks dedicated to that side of the ball
These Falcons players' 'Madden' ratings are too low
news

These Falcons players' 'Madden' ratings are too low

The full player ratings for Madden NFL 21 were recently released, which means it's time for some quibbling
Falcons writers on all-decade offense: Best player debate, who got snubbed? 
news

Falcons writers on all-decade offense: Best player debate, who got snubbed? 

Matt Tabeek, Kelsey Conway and Will McFadden weigh in on the offensive selections for the all-decade team 

Top News

NFL.com writer predicts Hayden Hurst to be Pro Bowl player with Falcons 

NFL.com writer predicts Hayden Hurst to be Pro Bowl player with Falcons 

Falcons to have limited capacity of up to 10,000-20,000 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2020

Falcons to have limited capacity of up to 10,000-20,000 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2020

Early Bird Report: NFLPA tells players no preseason games in 2020, per league insiders

Early Bird Report: NFLPA tells players no preseason games in 2020, per league insiders

Roddy White, Tony Gonzalez, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones named Falcons' unanimous all-decade selections

Roddy White, Tony Gonzalez, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones named Falcons' unanimous all-decade selections

Advertising