Nerdy Birds: Everything you need to know about Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier's emergence, and Younghoe Koo's consistency

Clocking a 4.52 40-yard dash at the Combine, Ridder confirmed the speed that he showed on tape. While he did most of his damage from the pocket in college, he possesses the speed to hurt defenses with his legs on scrambles and designed runs. He also recorded a rushing grade above 75.0 in each of his last three seasons at Cincinnati and posted 104 runs of 10 or more yards throughout his career. In other words, he's enough of a threat as a runner to make defenses respect option looks but he's also not afraid to stand in the pocket and deliver a pass while taking a hit.