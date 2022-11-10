Nerdy Birds: Cordarrelle Patterson returns, Kaleb McGary and Chris Lindstrom pave the way, and Bradley Pinion pins them deep

Pinion-ing Them Deep

Smith often talks about the importance of playing a complete game in all three phases. Special teams coordinator Marquice Williams' units have been up to the challenge through the first nine games of 2022, as the Falcons have excelled on fourth down this season.

Over the past couple of weeks, we've taken a look at Avery Williams and the punt return unit, which leads the NFL with a whopping 20.5 yards per return. In fact, Williams is the first player to average more than 20 yards per punt return at this point of a season since Devin Hester in 2011 (min. 10 attempts) and is just the fourth player to do so since 2000, joining Dante Hall (2003), Reggie Bush (2008) and Hester.

It's not just the punt return unit that's been stellar for Atlanta this season, however.

In his first year with the Falcons, eighth-year punter Bradley Pinion has found his groove pinning opponents deep in their own territory. Over the past five games, Pinion has landed 11 punts inside the 20-yard-line, tied for the second-most in the NFL over that span. Additionally, Pinion has landed two inside the five yard-line – both downed by gunner KhaDarel Hodge – which is tied for the most in the league since Week 5. Despite pinning several punts close to the opponents' end zone, the 28-year-old punter has not had a touchback in each of his past five games.

While Pinion is hitting his stride this season, the success of the punt unit has been a full team effort. According to Next Gen Stats, opponents have not recorded a single pressure on a Pinion punt this season. The Falcons punter has averaged 4.75 seconds of hang time per punt – the fourth-most in the NFL – allowing Atlanta's gunners to get downfield and bring down opposing returners. And Atlanta's gunners have done well to get off blocks, as KhaDarel Hodge has downed multiple punts inside the five yard-line, while Mike Ford has a team-leading four special teams tackles (three solo) on punts this season.