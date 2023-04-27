Videos Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith speak to the media before the 2023 NFL Draft

Videos Bud Dupree speaks to the media on returning to Georgia to play for his hometown team | Press Conferences

Videos Best prospects available for Atlanta Falcons 2023 NFL Draft

Videos Jeff Okudah speaks to the media for the first time since being traded to the Falcons | Press Conference

Videos Steve Wyche discusses Falcons' 2023 NFL Draft prospects | Falcon Final Whistle Podcast

Videos Who will the Atlanta Falcons select? First round Mock Draft and breakdown | 2023 NFL Draft

Videos Top Offensive Line prospects for Atlanta Falcons 2023 NFL Draft

Videos Top Defensive Tackle prospects for Atlanta Falcons 2023 NFL Draft

Videos Players are BACK for voluntary offseason program

Videos Desmond Ridder shares stories from his upbringing, unique rise to NFL | Falcons in Focus Podcast

Videos Chris Lindstrom: "We have an awesome culture on our whole team" | Press Conferences

Videos Desmond Ridder: "Everyone is excited to be back here; ready to work" | Press Conference

Videos Top Cornerback prospects for Atlanta Falcons 2023 NFL Draft

Videos Bud Dupree's top career highlights | Falcons Free Agency 2023

Videos Linebacker Bud Dupree signs with the Atlanta Falcons | Rapid Reactions

Videos Top Edge prospects for Atlanta Falcons 2023 NFL Draft

Videos Jeff Okudah reportedly acquired by Atlanta Falcons in trade | Rapid Reactions

Videos Wolfe: Falcons 'have been doing their homework' ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Videos Son of Luther Elliss, Kaden Elliss talks growing up in an NFL household | Falcons in Focus Podcast

Videos David Onyemata details his journey from Africa to Canada to the NFL | Falcons in Focus Podcast

Videos Calais Campbell speaks to the media after signing with the Falcons | Press conference

Videos Wyche: Unpacking Falcons' strategy with 8th overall pick in '23 draft

Videos Ridder is QB1, Campbell signs with Atlanta Falcons & more Free Agency updates | Rapid Reactions

Videos Calais Campbell's top career highlights | Falcons Free Agency 2023

Videos Jessie Bates credits the influence of his mother in realizing NFL passion | Falcons in Focus Podcast

Videos Scotty Miller speaks to media after signing with the Falcons | Press Conference

Videos Scotty Miller's top career highlights | Falcons Free Agency 2023

Videos Arthur Smith: Falcons expect Ridder to 'take the next step' in 2023

Videos NFL Network Report: A conversation with Arthur Blank helped convince Calais Campbell to join Falcons

Videos Arthur Blank discusses Falcons' future with Desmond Ridder at QB

Videos Terry Fontenot's free agency recap and looking towards the NFL Draft

Videos Breaking down Jessie Bates III

Videos Breaking down Jonnu Smith's versatility

Videos 'Experience is our biggest teacher' | Jessie Bates III's journey to the Atlanta Falcons

Videos Falcons had a big first week of free agency | Atlanta Falcons Free Agency Update

Videos How Jonnu Smith overcame adversity to realize NFL dream | Falcons in Focus Podcast

Videos Mack Hollins speaks to the media after signing with the Atlanta Falcons | NFL

Videos Mack Hollins joins Atlanta Falcons | Rapid Reactions

Videos Mack Hollins' top career plays | Falcons Free Agency 2023