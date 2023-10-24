Before linebacker Nate Landman joined the Falcons, defensive end Stansly Maponga was the first Zimbabwean player in the NFL

"For me, making it to the NFL was a dream of mine," Maponga said. "But mostly, just coming from Zimbabwe, I wanted to take care of my family. Then, out of nowhere, knowing that I would be the first, it's still kind of surprising. You just try to take it in and try to see how I can give back.

"I can show the kids back home that if I can do it, you guys can do it, too. It's all a mindset. Then, on top of that, if you're doing it for the right reasons – to take care of your family – trust me, it'll all work out and you can do it, too."

Oddly enough, Maponga also played for the Falcons, from 2013-14. Atlanta drafted him with a fifth-round pick out of TCU. He appeared in 24 games and totaled eight tackles. He also had a sack and two fumble recoveries.

Maponga spent part of 2015 on the Falcons' practice squad before he was ultimately released and picked up by the New York Giants. He remained there, mainly on the practice squad, until 2017. Then, he was on the Dallas Cowboys' and Denver Broncos' practice squads.

"It's crazy that there has only been two, but also not crazy," Landman said. "Because a lot of people do stay in Zimbabwe. It's hard to get over to the United States.