Morten Andersen to be inducted into Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame

Feb 07, 2020 at 01:11 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Former Falcons kicker Morten Andersen has already been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he's about to enter another prestigious group. On Saturday, Andersen will be among the six people inducted into the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will be held at the College Football Hall of Fame and Calvin Johnson, Dikembe Mutumbo, Garland Pinholster, Gary Stokan and Margaret Matthews Wilburn will be inducted alongside of Andersen.

Andersen played eight seasons with the Atlanta Falcons in two separate stints, the first from 1995-2000 and the second from 2006-07. When he retired after the 2007 season, the 47-year old kicker's 806 points were the most in Falcons history. In his time with the Falcons, Andersen made several memorable kicks. However, no kick had the same magnitude as the 38-yard field goal that Andersen made in overtime against the Minnesota Vikings to send the Falcons to their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Andersen made 82.1 percent of his field goal attempts and 99.2 percent of his extra points while in Atlanta.

Morten Andersen inducted into Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame

K Morten Andersen played in Atlanta from 1995-2007. He is enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame, and Andersen will be among the six people inducted into the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.

