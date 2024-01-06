Mike Hughes clears concussion protocol, Falcons designate defensive back Natrone Brooks as practice squad elevation

Previously listed as questionable, Hughes has now been removed from Atlanta's injury report. 

Jan 06, 2024 at 03:57 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

NEW ORLEANS -- Mike Hughes has cleared the concussion protocol, the Falcons announced on Saturday, making him eligible to play Sunday's regular-season finale against New Orleans.

The veteran cornerback was previously listed as questionable to play the Saints, but has now been removed from the team's official injury report. Hughes has been the primary slot cornerback over the last three games, with eight tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass defensed. Per Pro Football Reference, Hughes has allowed three receptions for 41 yards on seven targets during that span.

Dee Alford is also available in reserve.

In other news related to the secondary, the Falcons have designated defensive back Natrone Brooks as a standard practice squad elevation. This move could provide additional depth at the safety spot, with safety DeMarcco Hellams ruled out of Sunday's game with a concussion. This is Brooks' first elevation.

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
