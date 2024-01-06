Mike Hughes clears concussion protocol, Falcons designate defensive back Natrone Brooks as practice squad elevation

NEW ORLEANS -- Mike Hughes has cleared the concussion protocol, the Falcons announced on Saturday, making him eligible to play Sunday's regular-season finale against New Orleans.
The veteran cornerback was previously listed as questionable to play the Saints, but has now been removed from the team's official injury report. Hughes has been the primary slot cornerback over the last three games, with eight tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass defensed. Per Pro Football Reference, Hughes has allowed three receptions for 41 yards on seven targets during that span.
Dee Alford is also available in reserve.
In other news related to the secondary, the Falcons have designated defensive back Natrone Brooks as a standard practice squad elevation. This move could provide additional depth at the safety spot, with safety DeMarcco Hellams ruled out of Sunday's game with a concussion. This is Brooks' first elevation.
Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the New Orleans Saints.