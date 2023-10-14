Falcons designate two defenders as practice squad elevations

Defensive back Micah Abnernathy, defensive lineman LaCale London are eligible to play on Sunday against Washington Commanders

Oct 14, 2023 at 03:57 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons have made two members of their practice squad eligible for the Week 6 clash with the Washington Commanders.

Defensive back Micah Abernathy and defensive lineman LaCale London, the team announced on Saturday afternoon.While the entire 53-man roster is eligible to play Washington — no Falcons player received a designation on the official injury report — these players could help with specific matchups or rotations should the Falcons choose to make them active on Sunday.

Abernathy has been with the squad since late last season. He had a strong camp and was firmly on the roster bubble, working well as a versatile safety and a strong special teams player.

London, who played in the XFL in 2023, stands 6-foot-3 and 297 pounds and plays on the interior defensive line. He could provide depth on the second line, which plays nearly a third of the defensive snaps.

It will be interesting to see if either of these players are active over someone healthy and on the 53-man roster.

