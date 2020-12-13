Matt Ryan passes Peyton Manning for most passing yards through 13 seasons

Matt Ryan has more passing yards than any other quarterback in NFL history through his first 13 seasons.
Ryan accomplished that feat on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, and he passes Peyton Manning, who had 54,828 passing yards in his first 13 season in the league. Last year, Ryan moved into the top 10 for career passing yards, and he continues to leave his mark in the NFL annals.
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, Ryan entered Sunday's game with 54,622 passing yards and 339 touchdown passes to just 155 interceptions. Named the NFL's MVP in 2016, Ryan has played at a high level for much of his career in Atlanta. He entered the game with the sixth-most passing yards in the league, throwing for 3,436 yards so far this season with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions.