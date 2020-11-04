Matt Ryan on how to improve the red zone offense, planning for Bradley Chubb and Broncos

Matt Ryan talks about how the Falcons are working to improve in the red zone and the impact of Bradley Chubb in Denver's defense 

Nov 04, 2020 at 03:42 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons (2-6) will be looking to record back-to-back wins against the Denver Broncos (3-4) on Sunday and quarterback Matt Ryan knows his team's performance in the red zone will play a significant role in that happening.

The Falcons were a woeful 2-of-6 in the red zone against the Carolina Panthers and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, wide receiver Julio Jones and interim head coach Raheem Morris have all stated the importance in being more efficient in this area.

Ryan said the Falcons added an extra red zone period into Monday's practice in hopes to be better come Sunday. At the end of the day, Ryan said it all comes down to scoring touchdowns, not kicking field goals.

"Touchdowns, that's the No. 1 thing," Ryan said. "Finding a way to do it. That comes with running the football well, I think we've done a good job with that. We've got to capitalize in the pass game when we get opportunities and we have to do it in practice first."

The Broncos are one of the NFL's best defenses in the red zone and Ryan acknowledged his unit will have it "earn" everything they get down there.

"They're stingy," Ryan said. "They tackle well and they make you earn it."

Preparing for Bradley Chubb and Denver's pass rush

The former UGA Bulldog, Bradley Chubb, appears to have not missed a beat after tearing his ACL and missing the 2019 season. Chubb has 5.5 sacks and his play is helping lead a Denver defense that ranks No. 7 in the league in sacks with 20. Ryan and Morris both talked about the Falcons needing to have a game plan for how they'll try and block Chubb so he doesn't wreck the game.

"Chubb is a really good pass rusher," Ryan said. "Talented and plays with good effort. He's physically gifted and he's a guy that we've got to account for where he's at."

Darqueze Dennard returns to practice | Falcons at Work

Cornerback Darqueze Dennard has been designated to return from injured reserve. Dennard is free to return to practice and work with the rest of his teammates. Take a look at the best images from practice in this gallery, presented by Quikrete.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 50

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 50

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 50

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 50

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 50

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 50

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talks to quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 50

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talks to quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 50

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 50

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 50

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 50

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 50

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #42 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 50

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #42 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 50

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Coach Joe Whitt, Jr. works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 50

Coach Joe Whitt, Jr. works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Coach Joe Whitt, Jr. works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 50

Coach Joe Whitt, Jr. works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 50

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 50

Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Coach Joe Whitt, Jr. works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 50

Coach Joe Whitt, Jr. works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 50

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 50

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talks to wide receiver Julio Jones #11 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 50

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talks to wide receiver Julio Jones #11 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #42 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 50

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #42 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 50

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 50

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #42 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 50

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #42 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #42 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 50

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #42 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 stretches during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 50

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 stretches during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 50

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 50

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 50

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 50

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 50

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

The offensive line at work during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 50

The offensive line at work during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 50

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #42 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 50

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #42 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 50

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 works with offensive guard James Carpenter #77 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 50

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 works with offensive guard James Carpenter #77 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 stretches during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 50

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 stretches during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 50

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Coach Joe Whitt, Jr. works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 50

Coach Joe Whitt, Jr. works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons helmets line the field during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 50

Atlanta Falcons helmets line the field during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 50

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 works with defensive back Delrick Abrams #42 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 50

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 works with defensive back Delrick Abrams #42 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 50

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 50

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 gestures with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 50

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 gestures with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talks to quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 50

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talks to quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 50

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talks to quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 50

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talks to quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

