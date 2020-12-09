Matt Ryan on how Falcons can fix run game, Calvin Ridley closing in on a career year

The Atlanta Falcons need and want to run the ball more effectively in the final four games of the season. The emphasis has become even greater this week after a disappointing offensive performance in the recent loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Ranking No. 25 in rushing offense averaging 100.7 yards per game, the unit knows in order to be the high-powered group they can be, the run game has to start clicking.

Matt Ryan believes they are close and perhaps this weekend is the game it all comes together as the Chargers rank No. 23 in run defense allowing 124.2 yards per game.

"We're obviously evaluating what we do. For the run game, we have to keep plugging away," Ryan said. "When you go back and watch the film, there's runs that are close. We have to do a great job of finishing our blocks, finishing our runs and making sure all 11 of us are pulling the weight. The plays that are called, let's go out and execute as best as we can."

Calvin Ridley closing in on first 1,000-yard season

Prior to the start of the season, Calvin Ridley said his personal goal was to get 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his professional career. Ridley is 95 yards away from accomplishing that feat and could very well reach his goal in Los Angeles.

With 59 catches for 905 yards and seven touchdowns, Ridley has put together a Pro Bowl worthy campaign.

Ryan expressed his excitement for Ridley closing in on a personal goal and said he's thankful he has a player of Ridley's caliber to throw to each week.