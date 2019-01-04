Matt Ryan made history with his touchdown catch, but here's something else he did

With Ryan in the shotgun and Tevin Coleman in the backfield to his left, the Falcons lined up in a three-receiver set with Sanu, Julio Jones, and Calvin Ridley to the left while Austin Hooper aligned on the line of scrimmage to the right. Prior to the snap, Ridley motioned into the backfield and came set to Ryan's right. Ryan handed the ball off to Ridley, who ran to the left, taking much of the Bucs defense with him.

As Ridley moved across the field, Coleman teamed up with Jake Matthews to block Vinny Curry, allowing Sanu to work his way into the backfield. Ridley flipped the ball to Sanu, drawing in Jason Pierre-Paul, and floated a pass toward the right pylon and a wide-open Ryan for a 5-yard touchdown. In the words of Chris Berman, "Touchdown catch? Matt Ryan? Huh?"

To say Ryan was wide open is honestly a little bit of an understatement. When the ball left Sanu's hand, Pierre-Paul was the closest Buccaneer to Ryan at 10.07 yards away and he was facing the wrong direction as he was trying to corral the wideout turned QB. Ryan had more than 15 yards of green grass between the nearest defender that could have prevented the score, Ryan Smith.