Matt Ryan: Falcons' offense needs to get back to playing high-level football

Nov 25, 2020 at 05:27 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

"We have to flush that one out of the system and get back to playing the high level of football we're capable of doing," Ryan said.The Falcons have been unable to get the run game going in the way they'd hope to recently. Atlanta ranks No. 23 in rushing yards per game, averaging 101. 3 yards per game. This offense is at its best when they have balance between the run and pass game.

All-pro wide receiver Julio Jones suffered a hamstring injury in last week's game and his absence was noticeable. Jones was limited in practice on Wednesday and coach Raheem Morris said he'll be a "game-time" decision. Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus will also be looking to rebound after a tough outing against the Saints.

Ryan believes if the Falcons are able to make the necessary corrections this offense has a chance to play with anyone.

"It takes all of us," Ryan said. When you give up a handful of sacks like we did, it's never just one thing. We've all got to pull our weight a little bit better and that starts with me."

For a passing offense that ranks at the top of the league, that type of performance isn't expected to be repeated.

Ryan said the entire unit is responsible for the struggles that took place last week and they are looking forward to putting it in the rearview mirror, starting with a strong performance against the Raiders.

The Atlanta Falcons (3-7) had their worst offensive performance against the Saints and are looking to rebound this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In the 24-9 loss to New Orleans, the Falcons were unable to score a touchdown. Matt Ryan was also sacked a season-high eight times.

