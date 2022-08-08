Kyle Pitts and father Kelly share unmistakable, unbreakable bond

Kyle Pitts has become an avid golfer since picking up the sport in January, playing a ton during this past offseason. He allowed AtlantaFalcons.com to join him for a round with his father Kelly on June 12 at Chateau Elan resort, where it became clear father and son share an unmistakable, unbreakable bond. This is the story about that relationship, how it helped shape Kyle Pitts and how their dynamic has changed over time.
Story by Scott Bair
BRASELTON, Ga. – Kyle Pitts stood in the middle of Chateau Elan golf course's third-hole fairway, both thrilled with a drive absolutely crushed and semi-stressed over what would happen next.
Kyle's a natural despite only picking up golf in January, no surprise considering size, power and stellar coordination rank high among his freakish athletic gifts.
His father Kelly is not. Nor is dad experienced. This is, in fact, his first real round of golf. And it's happening in an unnatural setting, with three carts full of videographers, a director, a photog, an audio tech and a writer documenting their every move.
So, when Kelly Pitts lined up over the ball, Kyle broke golf's scared code of pre-shot silence to offer some tips.
"Swing slow and sweep the ground."
Kelly Pitts tensed up, swung too hard and missed.
"Man, I'm swinging too hot."
"Swing sloooooooooow."
"If I swing slow, it ain't gonna go too far, right?"
"Swing slow and hit the ball."
Father took son's advice, made solid contact and the ball sailed straight and true.
"There you go! That's all you gotta do. Slooooooooooow."
"Zero patience you have."
"I'm telling you to swing slow and you're swinging as hard as you can."