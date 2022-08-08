Kyle Pitts and father Kelly share unmistakable, unbreakable bond

Kelly Pitts knew early on that his son was athletic, a combination of tall, quick and coordinated. And that sports spoke to him. Kyle played them all, with a real knack for basketball and football.

Kelly's plan in those early days was to have him try everything and "let him decide what he wants to do with his talent."

The gridiron called to Kyle, even as a young kid. And he was good at football, so good that he was playing above his age group. He kept facing adversity in better competition and growing as a player from that experience.

Kelly admits that, early on, he was a bit overbearing when it came to his son's athletic path and his success.

"I was the douchebag dad at first," Kelly said. "You start off thinking your kid's the greatest, thinking he can do everything better than everybody. Then you start to think about how he's growing and developing, and you gain perspective on what you need to do as a parent to help your child succeed.

"At that point, you have to be humble and go with what he likes to do and what he's motivated to work on. If I have to coerce you into practicing or going to camps, that's not where you want to be. You're feeding off of what he likes and what he wants to do. You never wanted him to get turned off."

Kyle Pitts was internally motivated to be a great football player and worked hard to maximize his talent. He got quality instruction. Kelly and Kyle drove from their Philadelphia hometown all over the Eastern Seaboard playing in 7-on-7 tournaments and participating in elite football camps. And Kyle had a blast doing it.

"It was something I loved to get up and go do," he said. "It wasn't something [my dad] forced me to go do, or something I had to do to shut my parents up."

There was a moment in that process, where Kelly Pitts could see his son was on the right path, and he decided to take his foot off the gas. Just a little bit.

"One day, he went crazy at a 7-on-7 camp," Kelly said. "You could tell that he was running different, he was supremely confident and, most importantly, he was having fun. At that point, I'm no longer overbearing football dad. I could sit back and watch."

He was still active in important decisions, with one absolute mandate for Kyle: Don't let coaches see you throw the ball.

If they saw his arm talent, Kelly feared, they'd make him a quarterback. That's not where he believed Kyle would thrive at the next level. It happened anyway, -- Kelly insists he wasn't there when coaches saw him throw -- and Pitts ended up behind center during early parts of his prep career. He eventually ended up at tight end, where his dad pushed him play, a switch that set him on course to earn a scholarship to the University of Florida and then become the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

That's a fact Kelly Pitts doesn't let his son forget, even on the golf course all these years later.

"Remember what I said? Where are you going to make your money?"

"Catching the ball."

"At what position, though?"

"Tight end."

"So I'm kind of a lightweight genius."