Kaleb McGary out, Takk McKinley questionable to return vs. Cowboys

The Atlanta Falcons enjoyed across-the-board success in the first quarter while racing out to a 20-0 lead in their game against the Dallas Cowboys. The defense forced four fumbles and recovered three, which the Falcons converted into 17 points.

It wasn't all positive for Atlanta in the first quarter, however, as starting defensive end Takk McKinley and starting right tackle Kaleb McGary both sustained injuries. McKinley, who had a sack in Week 1 against Seattle and looked sharp early in Dallas, walked off the field under his own power in obvious discomfort and was examined by Falcons trainers. It was determined he had a groin injury, and he was listed as questionable to return to the game but did not return to the action in the first quarter.

McGary was in notable pain and grabbing his leg after sustaining his injury. He had to be helped off the field by trainers and was limping heavily while heading to the sideline. He was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game due to a knee injury.