Kaleb McGary out, Takk McKinley questionable to return vs. Cowboys

Injuries to two starters dampened what was otherwise a terrific first quarter for the Falcons

Sep 20, 2020 at 02:19 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Atlanta Falcons enjoyed across-the-board success in the first quarter while racing out to a 20-0 lead in their game against the Dallas Cowboys. The defense forced four fumbles and recovered three, which the Falcons converted into 17 points.

It wasn't all positive for Atlanta in the first quarter, however, as starting defensive end Takk McKinley and starting right tackle Kaleb McGary both sustained injuries. McKinley, who had a sack in Week 1 against Seattle and looked sharp early in Dallas, walked off the field under his own power in obvious discomfort and was examined by Falcons trainers. It was determined he had a groin injury, and he was listed as questionable to return to the game but did not return to the action in the first quarter.

McGary was in notable pain and grabbing his leg after sustaining his injury. He had to be helped off the field by trainers and was limping heavily while heading to the sideline. He was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game due to a knee injury.

Atlanta's defense continued to sustain injuries in the second quarter on the Cowboy's first touchdown drive of the game. Safety Ricardo Allen injured his elbow while attempting to make a tackle, and he has since been deemed as questionable to return to this game. Linebacker Foye Oluokun, who forced three fumbles in the first quarter, had to leave the game due to cramping and has also been listed as questionable to return.

