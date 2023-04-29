Falcons select OL Jovaughn Gwyn with the No. 225 overall NFL Draft pick

The Falcons also took DB DeMarcco Hellams in the 7th round.

Apr 29, 2023 at 05:42 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

Draft-Pick_16x9 (4)

The Falcons have selected offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn from South Carolina with the No. 225 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Let's learn more about the seventh-round pick.

Height: 6017

Weight: 297 pounds

School: South Carolina

Honors: 2022 Second-Team All-SEC, 2x team captain in 2021 and 2022, finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy

Instant analysis: An interior lineman who has made 47 consecutive starts through the last four years at South Carolina, Gwyn is a dependable lineman that continues to add depth to the Falcons offensive line. This is the second offensive lineman the Falcons drafted this year, having traded up in the second round to land Matthew Bergeron.

Gwyn spent majority of his college career at right guard, but does have the ability to move through the interior of the offensive line if needed, having showcased a few snaps at center at both the practices for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and the Senior Bowl.

"Overall, Gwyn doesn't have the desired length or power to match up with NFL size, but he plays with controlled steps and recovery balance to refit his leverage and ride the bull," The Athletic's Dane Brugler's said in his 2023 draft guide. "He is a center-only NFL prospect best-suited in a zone scheme.

What's next: With Gwyn off the board, the Falcons have made all of their picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. With the 2023 NFL Draft coming to a close, the Falcons 2023 draft class rounds out at six picks: RB Bijan Robinson (first round), OL Matthew Bergeron (second round), DL Zach Harrison (third round), DB Clark Phillips III (fourth round), DB DeMarcco Hellams (seventh round) and Gwyn.

Check back for more photos, analysis and highlights of the latest Falcons draft pick.

16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Scott and Tori break down the 2023 Falcons NFL Draft class

We discuss Bijan Robinson, the overall draft class and their favorite pick from Days 2 and 3

news

Falcons select DeMarcco Hellams with the No. 224 overall NFL Draft pick

The Alabama defensive back led the Crimson Tide in tackles in 2022

news

Falcons select Clark Phillips III with No. 113 overall NFL Draft pick

The Utah product led the Pac-12 with six interceptions in 2022

news

Why Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith fortified offensive, defensive fronts with specific types of linemen

Head coach and GM, explain why OL Matt Bergeron, DL Zach Harrison fit what Falcons are building up front

news

Falcons select Zach Harrison with No. 75 overall NFL Draft pick

The Ohio State product played defensive end for the Buckeyes

news

How Matthew Bergeron (potentially) fits into Falcons 2023 offensive plans

Atlanta drafted Bergeron with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, trading their No. 44 and No. 110 overall picks to Indianapolis to get him.

news

Nerdy Birds: Recapping the Falcons 2023 draft class

Everything you need to know about the Falcons draft class, including scouting reports, analytics and independent analysis on each selection

news

Nerdy Birds: How A.J. Terrell's Fifth-Year Option Works

The Falcons picked up the 2020 first-round pick's fifth-year option on Friday, keeping him in Atlanta through the 2024 season.

news

The Falcons trade up, select Matthew Bergeron with the No. 38 overall 2023 NFL Draft pick

Atlanta gave up two picks to Indianapolis to add the Syracuse product

news

Falcons pick up A.J. Terrell's fifth-year option

After joining the Falcons in 2020, Terrell has established himself as one of the best young cornerbacks in the game.

news

'Passion and conviction': Terry Fontenot details how Falcons landed Bijan Robinson

In an exclusive interview, Falcons GM explains why he didn't accept offers to trade down and took Robinson at No. 8 overall

Top News

Nerdy Birds: Recapping the Falcons 2023 draft class

Scott and Tori break down the 2023 Falcons NFL Draft class

Why Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith fortified offensive, defensive fronts with specific types of linemen

Falcons select Zach Harrison with No. 75 overall NFL Draft pick

Advertising