Falcons select OL Jovaughn Gwyn with the No. 225 overall NFL Draft pick

The Falcons have selected offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn from South Carolina with the No. 225 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Let's learn more about the seventh-round pick.

Height: 6017

Weight: 297 pounds

School: South Carolina

Honors: 2022 Second-Team All-SEC, 2x team captain in 2021 and 2022, finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy

Instant analysis: An interior lineman who has made 47 consecutive starts through the last four years at South Carolina, Gwyn is a dependable lineman that continues to add depth to the Falcons offensive line. This is the second offensive lineman the Falcons drafted this year, having traded up in the second round to land Matthew Bergeron.

Gwyn spent majority of his college career at right guard, but does have the ability to move through the interior of the offensive line if needed, having showcased a few snaps at center at both the practices for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and the Senior Bowl.

"Overall, Gwyn doesn't have the desired length or power to match up with NFL size, but he plays with controlled steps and recovery balance to refit his leverage and ride the bull," The Athletic's Dane Brugler's said in his 2023 draft guide. "He is a center-only NFL prospect best-suited in a zone scheme.

What's next: With Gwyn off the board, the Falcons have made all of their picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. With the 2023 NFL Draft coming to a close, the Falcons 2023 draft class rounds out at six picks: RB Bijan Robinson (first round), OL Matthew Bergeron (second round), DL Zach Harrison (third round), DB Clark Phillips III (fourth round), DB DeMarcco Hellams (seventh round) and Gwyn.