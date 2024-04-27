 Skip to main content
Falcons select RB Jase McClellan with the No. 186 pick overall in 2024 NFL Draft

The Falcons went with their second offensive player in the sixth round of the draft in Detroit.

Apr 27, 2024 at 04:30 PM
by Tori McElhaneyTerrin Waack & Amna Subhan
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons selected running back Jase McClellan from Alabama with the No. 186 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Learn more about the Falcons' sixth-round pick:

Height: 5-10

Weight: 221

School: Alabama

2023 stats: 13 appearances, 12 starts | 180 carries for 890 yards, eight touchdowns | 15 receptions for 137 yards

Honors: Led Alabama in rushing (890 yards) in 2023

Tori McElhaney analysis: The Falcons may be stacked at running back already with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, but they made room for one more by drafting Jase McClellan in the sixth round.

Added depth at such a physical position is never a bad thing, and it's depth McClellan provides. Nick Saban has used words like "tough" and "gritty" to describe the Alabama running back. McClellan doesn't particularly have explosive numbers or rushes, but he was reliable for the Crimson Tide in rotation through his first three years and, later, as "the guy" in his senior season.

McClellan is used to waiting his turn, too. He worked behind players like Najee Harris, Brian Robinson Jr. and Jahmyr Gibbs throughout his first three seasons in the collegiate ranks, but he never entered the transfer portal despite there being a multitude of Power 5 teams that would have found more use for him earlier in his career.

As much as anything, though, is McClellan's knack for taking care of the ball. He only fumbled the ball once in is collegiate career. This is notable seeing as he saw action in 43 games for the Crimson Tide.

