Jamon Brown on Falcons' nine sacks: It's our job to protect and we didn't

Nov 29, 2019 at 01:31 AM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

Matt Ryan was sacked nine times on Sunday night in Atlanta's 26-18 loss to the Saints. Through 13 weeks, Ryan has been sacked 38 times, the most of any quarterback in the league.

"Everybody has a job on this team … it's our unit's job is to protect the passer [and] we didn't do a good job of that tonight," Jamon Brown said following the loss.

Ryan has been sacked 15 times in two weeks and Atlanta has dropped their last two games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium falling to 3-9 on the year.

The Falcons had their chances to take the reins, but the offense failed to put together consecutive scoring drives.

As the Saints started to dial up the pressure on Ryan, the Falcons were not able to run the ball effectively to relieve some of the pressure. The Falcons finished with 89 yards on the ground.

"We kind of had a snowball effect one mistake led to another, offensively speaking," Brown said. "Offensively we have to be better. From an offensive line standpoint, we know that we have to do better, have to protect Matt no matter what a defense throws at us, that's our job and we didn't do that tonight."

Ryan was confident his offensive line would rebound after last week's performance and that wasn't the case.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn hinted personnel changes could come this week and they did.

Wes Schweitzer started in place of Brown at right guard but after James Carpenter was ruled out with a concussion, he was back in as a starter.

Across the board, Quinn isn't pleased with the amount of sacks his quarterback is taking.

"At the end of it, we've got find ways to not allow that to happen," Quinn said. "That's too many. No matter what, too many for us. Over the last two weeks, Matt's been hit too many times."

