Injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson, KhaDarel Hodge, Jeff Okudah receive game designation

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah was the lone Atlanta player not in attendance at practice on Friday. He has not participated in practice all week as he continues to rehab a foot injury sustained during training camp. Okudah is the only player for Atlanta that has been officially ruled out of Sunday's game versus Carolina, head coach Arthur Smith announced on Friday.

Smith still expressed that Okudah is progressing well and that he's ahead of where Smith thought he would be at this point in the season. Smith said the Falcons didn't want to throw him out onto the field too soon.

The Falcons head coach added in his post-practice press conference that Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) and KhaDarel Hodge (ankle) are questionable for Sunday's game, and the Falcons will likely take a decision about the status of those players all the way up to 90-minutes before Sunday's game starts, when the team's official inactives list is released.