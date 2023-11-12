Falcons release inactives list before Week 10 matchup with Arizona Cardinals

Defensive lineman David Onyemata is among Week 10 inactives for the Falcons. 

Nov 12, 2023 at 02:31 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Atlanta Falcons will be without defensive lineman David Onyemata for their Week 10 contest with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced 90 minutes prior to Sunday's kickoff at State Farm Stadium.

Onyemata had been questionable entering the Falcons' road game due to an ankle injury. He did not practice Wednesday and then was limited in his participation on Thursday and Friday. Onyemata's injury comes after a Week 9 performance that featured a sack, a forced fumble and a career-high 10 tackles.

Cornerback Dee Alford and wide receiver Mack Hollins are also inactive, but that's no surprise since they were already ruled out with ankle injuries. Alford practiced in a limited capacity Thursday but not at all Wednesday or Friday. Hollins missed the entire week of practice.

The Falcons announced Saturday they elevated wide receiver Frank Darby and defensive lineman Timmy Horne from the practice squad for Sunday's game. That now makes more sense, with Darby filling Hollins' void and Horne doing so with Onyemata out.

Otherwise, the Falcons have deemed offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn, defensive linemen Travis Bell and Joe Gaziano as their Week 10 inactives.

Logan Woodside is the Falcons emergency third quarterback. As a reminder: Woodside will dress but cannot enter the game unless both Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder are ineligible to take the field. If either quarterback is cleared to return to the field of play, Woodside would have to immediately come out of the game.

Here's the full list of the Falcons' Week 10 inactives:

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third QB)
WR Mack Hollins
CB Dee Alford
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
DL Travis Bell
DL Joe Gaziano
DL David Onyemata

The Falcons-Cardinals game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. CBS will carry live coverage.

