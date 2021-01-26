How to watch the 2021 Senior Bowl: Time, TV, live stream

The Super Bowl matchup is officially set, and for the NFL's 30 other teams, attention has shifted fully to April's NFL Draft.
Teams have been preparing for this year's draft for the better part of a year, but this week marks the point when much of the national media will begin to discuss the draft with more fervor. The 2021 Senior Bowl, an event billing itself as the start of draft season, will take place this week, giving fans a chance to watch some of the draft's top entrants compete against one another in an all-star game.
It's also an event that gives teams an up-close look at prospects and allows time for them to interview potential draft picks. With the Atlanta Falcons holding the No. 4 pick in this year's draft, and welcoming in a new regime with head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot, the Senior Bowl is certainly important. For any fan wanting to watch the Senior Bowl, here's what you need to know.
How to watch
- What: 2021 Senior Bowl
- When: Saturday, Jan. 30, 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Ala.
- TV: NFL Network
- Live Stream: NFL Network Live
The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers are coaching the National Team and American Team, respectively, for the event. Those coaching staffs will work directly with players to prepare them for Saturday's game and provide them an idea of what awaits them in the NFL.
Among the notable players who will participate in the game are quarterbacks Kyle Trask and Mack Jones, running backs Najee Harris and Trey Sermon, linebackers Monty Rice and Chazz Surratt, and defensive backs Richard LeCounte and Hamsah Nasirildeen. For a full look at both rosters for Saturday, click here.