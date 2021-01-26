How to watch the 2021 Senior Bowl: Time, TV, live stream

The Super Bowl matchup is officially set, and for the NFL's 30 other teams, attention has shifted fully to April's NFL Draft.

Teams have been preparing for this year's draft for the better part of a year, but this week marks the point when much of the national media will begin to discuss the draft with more fervor. The 2021 Senior Bowl, an event billing itself as the start of draft season, will take place this week, giving fans a chance to watch some of the draft's top entrants compete against one another in an all-star game.