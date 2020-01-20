How to watch the 2020 Senior Bowl

The 2020 Reese's Senior Bowl provides many NFL coaches and scouts one of their first opportunities to interact closely with some of the top prospects in the upcoming draft. The Atlanta Falcons will be in attendance throughout the week, and this even has proven fruitful for the team recently as both first-round picks from the 2019 draft, Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary, participated in the Senior Bowl last year.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to watch some notable prospects square off in this year's Senior Bowl. Here's all you need to know to watch the game:

HOW TO WATCH:

What: 2020 Reese's Senior Bowl

2020 Reese's Senior Bowl When: Sat., Jan. 25, 2:30 p.m. ET

Sat., Jan. 25, 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Ladd Peebles Stadium - Mobile, Ala.

Ladd Peebles Stadium - Mobile, Ala. TV: The NFL Network

The NFL Network Stream: NFL.com/watch

In addition to broadcasting the game, The NFL Network will also have live coverage of the North and South team practices on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Practices on Wednesday and Thursday will also be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPNU.

TUESDAY PRACTICES

South Team practice: 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

North Team practice: 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

WEDNESDAY PRACTICES

North Team practice: 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network, ESPN, ESPNU)

South Team practice: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET (NFL Network, ESPN, ESPNU)

THURSDAY PRACTICES

North Team practice: 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network, ESPN, ESPNU)

South Team practice: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET (NFL Network, ESPN, ESPNU)