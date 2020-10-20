How to watch Falcons vs. Lions: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Oct 20, 2020 at 03:17 PM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

HTW Week 7

The Atlanta Falcons return home this week looking for a second-consecutive win under Interim Head Coach Raheem Morris as they host the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

HOW TO WATCH

  • What: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons
  • When: Sunday, Oct. 25, 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
  • TV: FOX
  • TV announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Brock Huard (color analyst), Greg Jennings (color analyst), Jen Hale (sideline reporter)
  • Radio: 92.9 The Game, the Falcons' official radio network
  • Radio announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
  • Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web.*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
Julio Week 7
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Detroit holds the advantage in the all-time series between the two franchises, 24-13, however, the Falcons have won four of the past five matchups, including the most recent contest, a 30-26 victory at Ford Field that was decided on the final play of the game in Week 3 of the 2017 season.

