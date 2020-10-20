How to watch Falcons vs. Lions: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Atlanta Falcons return home this week looking for a second-consecutive win under Interim Head Coach Raheem Morris as they host the Detroit Lions in Week 7.
HOW TO WATCH
- What: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons
- When: Sunday, Oct. 25, 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- TV: FOX
- TV announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Brock Huard (color analyst), Greg Jennings (color analyst), Jen Hale (sideline reporter)
- Radio: 92.9 The Game, the Falcons' official radio network
- Radio announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
Detroit holds the advantage in the all-time series between the two franchises, 24-13, however, the Falcons have won four of the past five matchups, including the most recent contest, a 30-26 victory at Ford Field that was decided on the final play of the game in Week 3 of the 2017 season.