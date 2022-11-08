How to watch Falcons game vs. Panthers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Falcons will hit the road to face their NFC South divisional opponent, Carolina Panthers, at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 10. This will be a key matchup as the Falcons look to get back to .500 and atop the division. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming away game:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (4-5) vs. Carolina Panthers (2-7)
When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. EST
Where: Bank of America Stadium
TV: FOX 5
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.
Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International
National Radio: Westwood One
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli
Local Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Rain likely.
High/low: 67 degrees/61 degrees
Rain: 95 percent chance
Humidity: 91 percent
