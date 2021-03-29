How the 49ers' recent trade with Dolphins impacts Falcons' draft plans 

There are five quarterbacks that are believed to be first-round picks in this year's draft: Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones. Given the talent these prospects posses, this is the year draft pundits believe is the one to grab a quarterback if a team needs one.

This move impacts the Falcons' draft position in a big way. Atlanta owns the No. 4 pick in this year's draft and it's a position that will be coveted because of the attention the quarterback prospects are getting. If general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith want to stay at pick No. 4, they can. But if they want to trade the pick to another team and in return acquire more picks, they are in a great spot to do so. Several teams who have needs at the quarterback spot could end up calling Fontenot with offers to trade up prior to the draft of on opening night.