How the 49ers' recent trade with Dolphins impacts Falcons' draft plans 

Examining why the 49ers' recent trade impacts what the Falcons could do with their first-round pick

Mar 29, 2021 at 12:18 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins agreed to a blockbuster trade recently that created quite the news cycle over the weekend. The 49ers traded their first-round pick this year, in 2022 and 2023 and a third-round pick compensatory pick in 2022 for the Miami Dolphins No. 3 overall selection.

To move up as far as the 49ers did, it almost assuredly means San Francisco will take a quarterback. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported there's not one specific quarterback the 49ers made this move for.

There are five quarterbacks that are believed to be first-round picks in this year's draft: Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones. Given the talent these prospects posses, this is the year draft pundits believe is the one to grab a quarterback if a team needs one.

This move impacts the Falcons' draft position in a big way. Atlanta owns the No. 4 pick in this year's draft and it's a position that will be coveted because of the attention the quarterback prospects are getting. If general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith want to stay at pick No. 4, they can. But if they want to trade the pick to another team and in return acquire more picks, they are in a great spot to do so. Several teams who have needs at the quarterback spot could end up calling Fontenot with offers to trade up prior to the draft of on opening night.

The Falcons have nine picks in this year's draft as of right now. Fontenot, in his first draft as a general manager, said he abides by taking the best player available strategy. What that means for the Falcons plans with the first-round pick is undetermined at this moment but certainly creates quite the intrigue.

Related Content

news

2021 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, list of prospects, Falcons visits, draft history

Because of the pandemic, the NFL has completely overhauled the format in which teams can evaluate players prior to the draft
news

Statement from Arthur Blank on Georgia voting rights

Atlanta Falcons owner and chairman Arthur Blank released a statement on Georgia voting rights
news

NFL owners approve 17-game schedule, Falcons to play Jaguars 

The NFL regular-season will now be 17 games 
news

Report: Falcons agree to terms with offensive lineman Josh Andrews

The Falcons have reportedly agreed to terms on adding an offensive lineman to the roster 
news

Gono Signs RFA Tender

news

What the signings of Mike Davis, Fabian Moreau and Barkevious Mingo mean for Falcons 

What the recent additions to the Falcons' roster mean moving forward 
news

Falcons Sign RB Mike Davis, LB Barkevious Mingo and CB Fabian Moreau

Atlanta Falcons add three via free agency.
news

Educating & Empowering, how an Atlanta high school coach is changing lives on and off the field

Booker T. Washington Head Coach Derrick Avery named 2020 Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Year
news

Lee Smith embracing his new role: I'm here to make sure no one hits Matt Ryan

New Falcons tight end Lee Smith is excited about helping re-vamp Falcons run game and protect Matt Ryan 
news

From chip factory worker to the NFL: Erik Harris sees 'opportunity' with Falcons 

Newly signed safety Erik Harris discusses his journey from a corn mixer at the UTZ potato chip factory to the NFL sidelines 
news

NFL announces plans for 2021 NFL Draft and how it impacts Falcons

The NFL announced the plans for the 2021 NFL Draft 

Top News

Statement from Arthur Blank on Georgia voting rights

Breaking down the new coaching staff | Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith

NFL owners approve 17-game schedule, Falcons to play Jaguars 

2021 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, list of prospects, Falcons visits, draft history

Advertising