How Dave Ragone changed Dean Pees' recruiting tactics when he was a college coach

It's a story that comes up at least once a month in the hallways of the Falcons facility in Flowery Branch now that Dean Pees is the defensive coordinator and Dave Ragone is the offensive coordinator for the Falcons.

It's a story that many within the building know (probably because Ragone and Pees bring it up every so often), but it's a story those on the outside may not.

The short version goes that Pees tried recruiting Ragone out of high school. Pees was the head coach at Kent State in the late 90s/early 2000s. Ragone was an accomplished quarterback at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Ohio.

After visiting the school, and narrowing down his decision to choosing between Kent State and Louisville, Ragone ultimately chose Louisville over Kent State.

The rest - as they say - is history, and the story could stop there. But it doesn't. In fact there's a lot more to this story than just a quarterback telling a head coach that no, he's not coming to his school.

There's a reason this story comes up so often within the Falcons organization. It's because Ragone, unknowingly at the time, changed the way Pees thought as a head coach of a college program.

"Dave Ragone helped me more than any coach or player, ever, in recruiting," Pees said.

The longer version of this story begins at the same point the short version does: With Pees as the head coach at Kent State and Ragone as a Cleveland quarterback looking for a program to call home for the next few years.

Ragone made the short, hour-long trip from Cleveland to Kent State, meeting Pees for the first time and touring the campus and facility during one of his visits. Ragone laughs now that he has absolutely no recollection of the position coach who recruited him, but he remembers Pees because he immediately saw something in Pees that reminded him of home.

"He seemed like a straight-up guy, but he was also engaging. No BS," Ragone said of his first impression of Pees. "That was kind of like the high school program that I grew up with. The same coach who could motivate you also had no gray in what he wanted. I felt that with Coach (Pees)."

So, his decision came down to Kent State and Louisville, and like the short version of this story, Ragone ultimately chose Louisville. But the interesting part of this tale is just beginning, as Ragone actually used one of his final visits to go back to Kent State to tell Pees personally that he was not coming.

"I thought I owed it to him to go down there to tell him why I wasn't coming," Ragone said. "I'm not saying we had years and years of a relationship, it was obviously only through a recruiting period, but I did feel that the respect I owed him was to go there and tell him."