Hail Mary's, a Fever, and more in part two of 'The Rudest Team': The Story of the 1991 Falcons

The Falcons then crowned themselves as the California State Champions, even getting a large trophy to show for it.

"Who does that, man?" Tuggle said with a smile. "What other team would make a trophy and have California State Champions on it? That was so cool… That's the kinda swag we had and the kinda fun we had."

And the most fun thing about those California trips came on the five-hour plane rides back to Atlanta, in which Haynes said they didn't sleep much.

"We're landing, no seatbelts on; we're standing like this," Miller says with a smile, his arms pointing horizontally. "trying to surf the landing."

Their most exciting win en route to becoming the California State Champions came in a 17-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Down 14-10 with seconds remaining, backup quarterback Billy Joe Tolliver – who was in after Miller suffered fractured ribs earlier in the game – launched the ball to Michael Haynes in the back of the endzone in a sea of white 49ers jerseys.

Haynes came with the football – his only catch of the game – to give the Falcons the win.

"But Mike, tell everyone that it wasn't luck," Tuggle demands as Haynes is talking about the catch. "Tell 'em what you guys used to do at practice every day."

What Tuggle was referring to was the Falcons quarterbacks "bucket" competition that followed practice each day. Falcons quarterbacks would line up buckets six yards away from the sideline, 44 yards away from where they were throwing, and try to throw the football into the bucket.

And on that day, Haynes became the proverbial bucket.

"It was one of those things, you got all these guys down there, and it's a free for all," Haynes said. "You're just trying to go get the ball."

Beyond Hail Mary's and buckets, the Falcons season was full of close games that ended in some kind of miracle. Whether it be Chris Miller's late-game heroics against the Packers while battling shivers and a 103-degree fever to their last-second field goal win over the Saints, the 1991 Falcons won almost every game in an exciting way.