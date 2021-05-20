Grady Jarrett: I prepare week in and week out to be the best defender in the league

This week marks the first time that Jarrett has been able to be on the field with his teammates for more than strength and conditioning. It's also the first time that he's had a chance to work with the Falcons new coaching staff, particularly defensive coordinator Dean Pees and defensive line coach Gary Emmanuel. Jarrett said he wasn't overly familiar with Pees when he was hired but that his resume spoke for itself. The veteran defensive play-caller has coached some of the NFL's most lauded players, including Jarrett's mentor, Ray Lewis, but it's been through direct (or virtual) interaction that's given Jarrett the best insight into Pees.