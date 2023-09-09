Falcons make a flurry of moves before Sunday's opener against the Panthers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons announced two transactions and two standard practice squad elevations on Saturday, a day before the team's opener against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (1 p.m., FOX).

Running back Godwin Igwebuike was signed from the Falcons practice squad to the 53-man roster. In turn, defensive lineman Joe Gaziano was waived.

Igwebuike last played in an NFL regular-season game on Jan. 8, for the Seattle Seahawks. He appeared in five games last season and has made 28 career appearances since making his debut in 2018. Igwebuike signed with the Falcons back in July and then landed on the practice squad when Atlanta announced its initial 53-man roster last month.

Gaziano joined the Falcons last March after three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He has appeared in 21 career games since 2022.

The Falcons used standard practice squad elevations on tight end Parker Hesse and cornerback Natrone Brooks.