Falcons make a flurry of moves before Sunday's opener against the Panthers

Atlanta signed running back Godwin Igwebuike to active roster and waived defensive lineman Joe Gaziano in addition to its two standard practice squad elevations.

Sep 09, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Terrin Waack

Falcons digital team reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons announced two transactions and two standard practice squad elevations on Saturday, a day before the team's opener against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (1 p.m., FOX).

Running back Godwin Igwebuike was signed from the Falcons practice squad to the 53-man roster. In turn, defensive lineman Joe Gaziano was waived.

Igwebuike last played in an NFL regular-season game on Jan. 8, for the Seattle Seahawks. He appeared in five games last season and has made 28 career appearances since making his debut in 2018. Igwebuike signed with the Falcons back in July and then landed on the practice squad when Atlanta announced its initial 53-man roster last month.

Gaziano joined the Falcons last March after three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He has appeared in 21 career games since 2022.

The Falcons used standard practice squad elevations on tight end Parker Hesse and cornerback Natrone Brooks.

A practice squad player can be elevated for a maximum of three regular-season games. After that, a team must sign the player to the active 53-man roster for him to be eligible to play in a game.

NFL+_PreSeason_Artboard_Club-Creative_V2-final_1920x1080-TEAM
SIGN UP NOW

Related Content

news

Five things to watch when Falcons host Carolina Panthers in Week 1 home opener 

Rookie debuts, unscouted looks and so much more highlight the start of the 2023 season for the Falcons. 
news

Analyzing the behind-the-scenes work Jeff Okudah is putting in to get back on the playing field -- Falcons Daily

Jeff Okudah may have been ruled out of Sunday's game, but mentally? He's ready to go, says Jerry Gray. 
news

Injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson, KhaDarel Hodge, Jeff Okudah receive game designation

The Falcons enter into Sunday's home opener against Carolina with a couple key offensive players' status in question. 
news

Who will win in Week 1, Falcons or Panthers? Expert Picks

Atlanta will face a new-look Carolina team, featuring Bryce Young, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 
news

Nerdy Birds: Desmond Ridder's connection with Drake London, run game success and quick hits

An offseason of hope and promise culminates in one of the most anticipated season-opening games in recent memory for not only the Falcons but the city of Atlanta at large.
news

Bair Mail: On Grady Jarrett and Jake Matthews, Cordarelle Patterson, Kyle Pitts and more

We also break down Sunday's Week 1 matchup with the Carolina Panthers in this Friday mailbag
news

Day in the Life: Jaylinn Hawkins finds balance between working hard, having fun playing football

Safety keeps things light in Falcons locker room, makes original music to decompress when he gets home
news

Ryan Nielsen may be calling the defensive plays, but decisions are a team effort -- Falcons Daily

Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith has created a culture where game-planning doesn't necessarily fall on one person's shoulders. 
news

How to watch Falcons season opener game vs. Panthers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons final preseason game
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of KhaDarel Hodge, Cordarrelle Patterson and Jeff Okudah as Panthers practice week continues

Jonnu Smith back at practice after a rest day
news

Running back Bijan Robinson showing 'a rare maturity' as a rookie -- Falcons Daily

Anticipation is building around Robinson's potential professional debut Sunday as the Falcons host the Carolina Panthers for their 2023 opener. 

Top News

Falcons make a flurry of moves before Sunday's opener against the Panthers

Five things to watch when Falcons host Carolina Panthers in Week 1 home opener 

Getting hype for week 1 | Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons | NFL

Nerdy Birds: Desmond Ridder's connection with Drake London, run game success and quick hits

Advertising