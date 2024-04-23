 Skip to main content
Advertising

'He really hit the ground running': Terry Fontenot talks Kirk Cousins impact, recovery as offseason workouts continue 

In his pre-draft press conference, Atlanta general manager Terry Fontenot addressed questions about the Falcons' new quarterback. 

Apr 23, 2024 at 05:04 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Specialist

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — From the moment Kirk Cousins stepped into the Atlanta Falcons training facility, he made an impact.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said in his pre-draft press conference Tuesday that Cousins took the field during Atlanta's voluntary minicamp, which began Monday and run through Wednesday.

Cousins is a little more than five months out from a surgery that repaired his torn right Achilles tendon. As the offseason heads into Phase III, players continue to participate in non-contact activities but helmets are now permitted.

When Cousins signed with Atlanta in March, he said he'd be "full speed" before training camp in July. Since March, though, Fontenot said he has seen Cousins "really hit the ground running."

"The excitement about Kirk Cousins is that he's a multiplier on and off the field," Fontenot said. "We know that, so when he gets in the building and in the training room ... he truly is (that with) the work that he does."

Fontenot has personally noticed that Cousins sits at the front of head coach Raheem Morris' team meetings. Cousins is locked in, the general manager said, taking notes.

"He's like a nerd up there," Fontenot said. "He's obsessed with it."

In fact, that obsession with the game is one of the things the Falcons love most about Cousins.

"We know that fits what we're about in this culture," Fontenot said.

The Falcons believe they found what they were looking for in Cousins during free agency, and they'll look for another multiplier heading into the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday. And in the meantime?

"We know that (Cousins is) going to take advantage of anything he can do to get himself ready to go in and peak condition," Fontenot said.

16x9
BUY SEASON TICKETS

Related Content

news

Mock Draft 8.0: Pressure comes from the interior in Tori McElhaney's final mock draft before 2024 NFL Draft commences

It's draft week, y'all. Here's one more mock draft to get you thinking. 
news

All of the Falcons picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

As it stands, the Falcons have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, starting with No. 8 overall in the first round Thursday.
news

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot looking to draft best player available — 'for us'

The 2024 NFL Draft starts Thursday, with the Falcons on the clock at No. 8 overall... as of now. 
news

What Arthur Blank said about Matt Ryan's retirement 

The Falcons owner reflected on Ryan's impact on the Falcons almost 16 years since the organization drafted the long-time quarterback. 
news

'The epitome of the Falcons': Former players, coaches share favorite moments of Matt Ryan's career

Hear from the men who knew Ryan's career best, the ones who took every step with him. 
news

Column: Maybe – just maybe – Matt Ryan deserved more than he received for the spoils he delivered

Looking back on a Hall of Fame worthy career as Matt Ryan officially announces retirement from the league.  
news

Matt Ryan announces retirement, signs one-day contract with Atlanta to retire a Falcon

Ryan was the Falcons starting quarterback from 2008-22 and set every major franchise passing record during his tenure. 
news

Defensive tackles the Falcons could target throughout 2024 NFL Draft 

The Falcons could find another man up front in the draft to learn from veterans Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata.
news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Analysts still high on Dallas Turner, Jared Verse to Atlanta as draft day nears

In the final roundup, Dallas Turner and Jared Verse continue to be the only names analysts project to the Falcons. 
news

Amna Subhan's seven-round mock draft: Falcons trade down in first round to get their edge rusher and more 

Each member of the Falcons editorial team will release a seven-round mock draft this week. Terrin Waack and Tori McElhaney made their picks. To wrap up, Amna Subhan is on the clock. 
news

Cornerbacks the Falcons could target throughout 2024 NFL Draft 

The Falcons need to find cornerback A.J. Terrell a consistent running mate. 

Top News

Mock Draft 8.0: Pressure comes from the interior in Tori McElhaney's final mock draft before 2024 NFL Draft commences

All of the Falcons picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot looking to draft best player available — 'for us'

'He really hit the ground running': Terry Fontenot talks Kirk Cousins impact, recovery as offseason workouts continue 

Advertising