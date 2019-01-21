From fastest Falcons to Ironmen, here are the 2018 Next Gen Stats award winners

Mr. Reliable

The Falcons feature two of the NFL's premier players at two of the most impactful positions with quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones. Since 2011, Ryan has completed 694 passes to Jones, the third most among all active teammates. Even without knowing those numbers, it's easy to see the trust Ryan has in his all-world wide out. If the Falcons are facing a "gotta have it" situation Ryan is likely looking in Jones' direction.

The former Alabama standout was targeted 170 times in 2018, the most in the NFL. That led to Jones posting an NFL-best 1,677 yards on 113 receptions. Jones accounted for 45.64 percent of Ryan's targeted air yards, meaning nearly half of the of the downfield yardage the Falcons attempted to gain was aimed at Jones.

Ryan's confidence when throwing to Jones is perhaps best illustrated when considering the degree of difficultly in some of the throw-and-catch connections the duo made over the course of the season. Jones led the NFL in tight window targets and receptions - when the receiver has less than one-yard of separation from the nearest defender at the time of the throw. Ryan connected on 19 of 48 passes to Jones with two touchdowns and one interception in tight windows.

This was on full display during Atlanta's opening drive at Green Bay in Week 14. Ryan hit Jones on the sideline for gains of 28 and 19 yards in the first four plays. Both of those catches were challenged by the Packers but Ryan placing the ball where only Jones could come down with it combined with the receiver's impressive concentration and footwork meant both rulings were up held.