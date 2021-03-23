From chip factory worker to the NFL: Erik Harris sees 'opportunity' with Falcons 

Newly signed safety Erik Harris discusses his journey from a corn mixer at the UTZ potato chip factory to the NFL sidelines 

Mar 23, 2021 at 07:50 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

After his four-year career at California University of Pennsylvania, Erik Harris prepared for his NFL pro day in hopes to continue his football career. While Harris thought he did well enough during the workout, there was no follow up interest from any NFL team.

With the reality of life starring right at him in the face, he knew he needed to get a job. Harris started working at the UTZ potato chip factory in Hannover, Pa. where he was a corn mixer. His primary job was to make restaurant style tortilla chips.

"It was the worst job in the whole plant," Harris said. "I worked above 600-degree ovens and it was about 110 degrees in there every day. I had to wear pants. So I would take 50-pound corn flower bags and dump it into a dry hopper. Send it up into a mixer. Mix it up. Pour it down to the fryers underneath of me. Did that for 11 hours a day for a whole summer. I do not miss that job, but I am thankful for that job."

Harris then went back to school to finish his degree and got a second job, this time as a UPS Belt Manager. He was responsible for managing the "orange belt" where he was in charge of overseeing the belts where the boxes went out for delivery. A few months later in April of 2013, Harris was able to use the money he made to pay an $80 dollar fee and drove five hours to Buffalo to work out for Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

For all of the hard work that went into getting to Buffalo, it ended up being more than worth it.

"They worked me out and that was all she wrote," Harris said. "It's just been blessings ever since."

The Tiger-Cats offered Harris a three-year deal and he played in 45 games and recorded 79 tackles and three interceptions before getting a call from the New Orleans Saints in 2016. That's where general manager Terry Fontenot first met Harris who made the 53-man roster that season. After four games, Harris tore his ACL and was waived by the Saints in 2017.

After his first stint in the NFL, Harris was given a second chance by the Las Vegas Raiders who signed him on a one-year prove it deal. Harris earned jobs as the backup free and strong safety in 2018 before getting his first start in the middle of the season. He continued to play at a high level for the remainder of the season and cashed in. The Raiders signed Harris to a two-year deal worth $5 million. Harris became the starting free safety for the Raiders and he recorded 74 tackles and three interceptions that season.

Harris started 12 games for the Raiders last year and forced one fumble and notched 61 tackles.

Six years later, Harris and Fontenot are reunited again in a different location.

"I felt in my heart there was a place for me in the NFL, I didn't know [where] the journey would take me," Harris said. "The journey has been amazing. I have a lot of people to thank for that."

The Falcons have a few holes to fill at safety with Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen all no longer on the roster. Those players each started at safety at some point for the Falcons in 2020.

Harris will bring a leadership role to a relatively young secondary and that aspect is one of the main reasons why he's excited to join the Falcons.

"I feel like I still have a lot left to give back to the game," Harris said. " [We] have the pieces; I was on the other end of it last year. I think it comes down to culture and holding each other accountable in the locker and playing for each other. I'm just excited to be a part of something that's bigger than me. I'm just looking forward to bringing my leadership and what I can control. Really it comes down to just my leadership."

The Falcons' roster will look different come September. The coaching staff is different. New schemes will be implemented and there's a lot of unknown surrounding Atlanta at this moment. And while some call might call it a "rebuild" that will take place, Harris looks at that as a positive, not a negative.

"I think people use the word rebuilding and they take it in a negative sense," Harris said. "I hear rebuilding, I hear opportunity."

Related Content

news

Report: Falcons to sign running back Mike Davis 

The Falcons fill a major need at running back with the reported acquisition of Mike Davis
news

What the signings of Erik Harris, Brandon Copeland mean for Falcons 

Taking a closer look at what the Falcons' most recent signings mean 
news

Falcons Sign LB Brandon Copeland and S Erik Harris

Falcons sign two unrestricted free agents to one-year contracts.
news

Report: Brandon Copeland to visit Falcons

Outside linebacker Brandon Copeland is reportedly set to visit the Falcons 
news

Report: Falcons to sign safety Erik Harris 

The Falcons are adding a veteran safety to their roster, per report
news

Atlanta Falcons 2021 Free Agency Tracker

The Falcons 2021 Free Agency Tracker will be updated regularly to include the team's latest moves
news

Falcons place second-round tender on Matt Gono, per report

Falcons can match any offer that Gono agrees to with another team and would receive a second-round pick if they opted not to match
news

Brian Hill signs tender with Falcons

Atlanta placed an original-round tender on Hill in March, signaling their interest in bringing back the fourth-year running back
news

Thomas Dimitroff: Falcons 'very comfortable' with Todd Gurley's health

During a conference call with local media on Tuesday, Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff expressed optimism about Gurley's future in Atlanta
news

Falcons agree to terms with running back Todd Gurley

Gurley is a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro who was named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2015 and the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2017
news

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Free Agency Tracker

The Falcons 2020 Free Agency Tracker will be updated regularly to include the team's latest moves

Top News

From chip factory worker to the NFL: Erik Harris sees 'opportunity' with Falcons 

Report: Falcons to sign running back Mike Davis 

Falcons Sign LB Brandon Copeland and S Erik Harris

Tabeek's Final Mock Draft: Falcons trade down, land 'generational' player and best all-around defender

Advertising