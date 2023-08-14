Falcons sign free agent defensive back Bless Austin

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive back Bless Austin, the team announced Monday.
Austin is looking to embark on his fourth season in the NFL, having had previous stops at the New York Jets from 2019-20 and the Seattle Seahawks in 2021. He has made 17 starts and 29 appearances with 98 tackles, eight pass breakups and two forced fumbles. In his most recent season, he started once and played 11 times for 10 tackles.
In 2022, August signed with the Denver Broncos but was released before the season began. The 6-foot-1 and 198-pound cornerback has been a free agent ever since.
Austin, now 27 years old, was drafted by the Jets in 2019 out of Rutgers with a sixth-round pick.