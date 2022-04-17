Former Falcons defensive lineman Ed Jasper passes away at 49

Jasper played six seasons with Atlanta during a nine-year NFL career

Apr 16, 2022 at 08:09 PM
AF_primary-300x285
Atlanta Falcons Staff
Helmets_KC

Former Falcons defensive lineman Ed Jasper has died at the age of 49. Japser's family and friends confirmed his passing to the Tyler Morning Telegraph on Friday.

Jasper played nine NFL seasons, including six with the Falcons from 1999-2004. His most productive professional years came in Atlanta, when he was a regular starter and significant contributor. He had 14 sacks, four forced fumbles and four passes defensed in this time with the Falcons, which included playoff berths during the 2002 and 2004 campaigns.

Jasper was drafted by Philadelphia in the sixth round of the 1997 NFL Draft following a standout college career at Texas A&M.

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: On 2022 expectations, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Desmond Ridder, trading down for a receiver in 2022 NFL Draft

You also have a chance to make the Falcons pick in this Friday mailbag

news

Eight at No. 8: Garrett Wilson could rejuvenate Falcons receiving corps

Wilson had drawn comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr. and Stefon Diggs for his speed and big-play ability.

news

Eight at No. 8: Garrett Wilson could rejuvenate Falcons receiving corps

Wilson had drawn comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr. and Stefon Diggs for his speed and big-play ability.

news

Eight at No. 8: Should Falcons fortify offensive line with Charles Cross?

Falcons offensive line would get huge boost, skill players would benefit, by taking Mississippi State alum in 2022 NFL Draft

news

The Ringer has Falcons selecting 'electric, field-turning' receiver in first round

Jameson Williams, Malik Willis, Garrett Wilson, and Kyle Hamilton are latest players linked to the Falcons for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rashaan Evans discusses growing up 'a country boy,' chasing horses and why Falcons were a perfect fit

Veteran linebacker reunites with Dean Pees, Arthur Smith after their days together in Tennessee

news

Bair Mail: On identifying NFL Draft trade partners, prioritzing Falcons needs and the 2023 class

Your questions get answers in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Ranking the Falcons greatest needs ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Spoiler alert: Edge rusher is No. 1, because, duh.

news

Falcons have No. 8 overall selection in 2022 NFL Draft

A full list of nine Falcons picks, including five in the top 82 overall

news

Falcons sign tight end with Arthur Smith, Marcus Mariota connection

Atlanta signs Anthony Firkser on one-year deal.

news

A.J. Terrell driven by 'honor and responsibility' to give back to Atlanta

Falcons cornerback holds strong bond to the community that helped him thrive

Top News

Former Falcons defensive lineman Ed Jasper passes away at 49

Bair Mail: On 2022 expectations, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Desmond Ridder, trading down for a receiver in 2022 NFL Draft

2022 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, NFL Draft prospect performances, Falcons visits and their draft history

Eight at No. 8: Garrett Wilson could rejuvenate Falcons receiving corps

Advertising