Former Falcons defensive lineman Ed Jasper passes away at 49

Former Falcons defensive lineman Ed Jasper has died at the age of 49. Japser's family and friends confirmed his passing to the Tyler Morning Telegraph on Friday.
Jasper played nine NFL seasons, including six with the Falcons from 1999-2004. His most productive professional years came in Atlanta, when he was a regular starter and significant contributor. He had 14 sacks, four forced fumbles and four passes defensed in this time with the Falcons, which included playoff berths during the 2002 and 2004 campaigns.
Jasper was drafted by Philadelphia in the sixth round of the 1997 NFL Draft following a standout college career at Texas A&M.