Five Things We Learned in Falcons' Week 11 Win

1. Overcoming Injuries, Again: The Atlanta Falcons were dealt multiple blows in Sunday's win, losing cornerback Robert Alford (wrist) and running back Antone Smith (leg) to injuries. During his Monday press conference, Falcons head coach Mike Smith offered more details on the injuries to Alford and Smith. "Robert Alford does have a wrist injury and will miss some time," Smith said. "We don't think it's going to be long-term and he's getting treatment as we speak, so hopefully he'll be back in a time frame of 2-4 weeks. Antone Smith, unfortunately, will be out for the season with a broken leg and we will be putting him on injured reserve and making that transaction at the appropriate time. Antone was injured covering a punt in the ball game Sunday."

2. The Toughness Factor: When Falcons wide receiver Devin Hester saw teammate Harry Douglas being pushed after the whistle in the third quarter Sunday, something just clicked. "I didn't even think twice," Hester said. "When I saw my teammate, my guy on the ground and the opponent just mushing his face to the ground, I just clicked and I knew that I had to go defend him and that's what I did. I do regret drawing the penalty and at the end of the day, we have to be smart with those situations, but it's tough when you see somebody out there doing that to your brother."