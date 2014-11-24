Five Things We Learned: Falcons vs. Browns

1. Coach Smith's Admission:Great leaders are defined best in adversity, such as a last-second defeat that drops your football team to 4-7 on the year. Less than 24 hours after the Falcons fell to the Browns, 26-24, head coach Mike Smith opened his weekly press conference by admitting he would've done some things differently to close out the game. "Before I open it up for questions, I'd like to address the last 55 seconds of the game," Smith said. "After reflecting and analyzing on how that played out, I would've done some things differently, given an opportunity to think about it through the night and doing some analyzing. I didn't do the things that needed to be done to put our guys in the best position to win the game. There were lots of plays in the football game that can affect the outcome and I didn't do my best to help us win yesterday."

2. It's a Team Loss:Within an hour of Smith's Monday presser, Falcons players finished meetings and were made available to the media. The most popular question asked to the guys was how as players do they react to their head coach admitting mistakes. "Everybody makes mistakes," Falcons safety Dwight Lowery said. "Players make mistakes, coaches make mistakes, that's why it's a team. It's the ultimate team sport. There is no other sport where there is three phases of the game and they all have to rely on each other. Really there are four phases if you include the coaching staff. It's just all of us learning in the situations that we have to learn from, and thankfully we're still in the situation where we can have an impact this next week and weeks to come."