Five decades later, Dean Pees' coaching legacy is about people

So, yes. This coaching tree is an extensive one, and it's one Pees is proud of. He'd rather talk about any of these guys, or the men he's coached with in the past, way more than he'd like to talk about himself. He'd rather talk about his wife, Mel, too, who has been his partner in all of this and deserves way more credit for all she's done in 50 years alongside her husband.

But what makes someone stick this coaching thing out for five decades?

For starters, you have to understand the game as well as anyone. Pees does.

"Right at the very beginning you realize how detailed his approach is," Ted Monachino said. "You recognize that he is a guy who can see around corners. There are a lot of people who can't. He can see where the next car is coming from, and where the next problem may arise."

You have to be loyal to the game. Usually to the point of passing that loyalty on. Pees is.

"Dean is smart, well-prepared, has a good personality and is easy to work with," Bill Belichick said. "Our players learned a lot from his coaching… (He's) done a good job of educating/developing young coaches that worked under him."

You have to love the game, and love the people around you, too. Yep, Pees has got that covered as well.

"The thing that's been great is that he's always emphasized that this is a relationship business," said Matt Pees, Pees' son and Falcons defensive coaching assistant. "The impact that he's had on players, coaches, it speaks to that… As a family, we're really proud of him."

And, as Pees checks off all of these attributes, he looks at the near-50 years of work put into the game. Truth be told, there's not much he hasn't seen in those 50 years. That could change a person.

For those that knew Pees at the beginning and still know him now, he's the same guy, just with a little more gray hair.

Belichick was the one who probably summed that up best, saying Pees still has that same "big smile" he's always had. Oh, and he still "knows the game inside and out."

For Pees, he believes he coaches professional football players with the same passion and loyalty that he used when he was coaching high school and college players. That goes for players like Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, too.