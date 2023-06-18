Father's Day stories: Falcons discuss life growing up with an NFL dad

JAKE MATTHEWS

Jake Matthews was a quarterback in his younger years, believe it or not, all the way through first year of high school. He was quarterback of the Elkins High freshman team. The next year, however, he was the varsity right tackle.

He had help making such a big position switch. Jake's father, Bruce Matthews, has a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He played every position along the line over 19 seasons with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans, where he was a seven-time All-Pro and a 14-time Pro Bowler.

Bruce Matthews was also the Elkins High offensive line coach. He taught his son the fundamentals and subtle nuances of being a lineman that year, when the pair worked and worked and worked until Jake was as tough to beat as anyone in the state of Texas.

Matthews still looks back fondly on that time with his father, ranking it high among his best periods as a football player.

"I always cherished that year," Jake Matthews said. "Having him there for me at the foundation of my time as an offensive lineman was awesome. It was so cool to be able to share similar experiences and learn what worked for him. The interesting thing is that there are a lot of similarities in our body types and how we play and that things that feel comfortable for him feel comfortable for me."

Bruce Matthews has remained Jake's coach ever since, whether he had the formal title or not. Jake has great appreciation for that fact, especially now that he's gotten older. He grew up watching his father work on Sundays, and then Jake and his brothers would go to the backyard and pretend they were NFL players doing the same thing.

Jake Matthews is now doing the same thing his father did, working as a top-tier offensive lineman with as much consistency, high-level play and durability as his old man.

Now it's time to pay it forward. Matthews has a son of his own – Beckett Matthews was born in November of last year – and hopes to be the type of guide and support his father was for him.