Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Round 2

Over the coming week, Atlanta Falcons fans can vote to determine the best play of the past decade. Voting will take place within each article published throughout the course of the week, with the winner determined through a bracket that separates offensive plays from those that occurred on defense or special teams.
While the bracket consists mostly of individual plays, the weight of the moment in which they occurred was a factor considered when selecting the original pool of contenders. From here, it's all up to the fans to determine the Falcons' best play of the decade.
NOTE: The voting for Round 2 has closed. Click here to vote for Round 3.
OFFENSE
It's the battle of the Julios in Round 2!
Julio Jones ends Panthers' perfect season: The 2015 season didn't have too many bright spots during the second half of the year, but this was easily the play of the season. Matched up against Luke Kuechly, one of the best defenders in the NFL, Jones elevated and hauled in a 70-yard touchdown. The score helped lead Atlanta to a 20-13 victory and ended the Panthers' bid for a perfect season in Week 16!
Julio Jones makes The Big Game's biggest catch: One of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history shouldn't be overshadowed the by eventual outcome. Jones' greatness was cemented in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI, when he laid out to match a sideline catch over two Patriots defenders while somehow managing to keep both feet inbounds. Jones is one of the most athletic receivers the NFL has ever seen, and this is likely his most athletic catch.
Four incredible players involved in this Round 2 matchup.
Roddy White dusts Richard Sherman: In Matt Ryan's first playoff victory, it was White who seemingly put the nail in the Seahawks' coffin near the end of the first half. White blew past Sherman to haul in a 47-yard pass from Ryan to give Atlanta a 20-0 lead heading into halftime. Given the way this game played out, every point mattered, and White's touchdown was certainly huge.
Matt and Julio burn Panthers: Possibly the most fun game for Falcons fans of this decade, there simply were too many incredible plays from Ryan and Jones in this 48-33 blowout victory. Ryan threw for 503 yards and four touchdowns, while Jones gained 300 yards and scored on a 75-yard catch. Take your pick from this highlight-reel of a game.
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
Which Alford pick-six was the best?
Robert Alford steals a pick-six off Tom Brady: Before Tom Brady joined the NFC South, he was already getting victimized by Falcons defenders. In the second quarter of the Super Bowl, Alford stepped in front of Brady's pass and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown, giving the Falcons a 21-0 lead.
Robert Alford wins it for Falcons with OT pick-six: One year before picking off Brady and taking the interception all the way, Alford was practicing the move against Kirk Cousins and the Washington Redskins. With Washington threaten to cross midfield during its first possession of overtime, Alford jumped Cousin's pass and raced 59 yards to give Atlanta a 25-19 win.
This could be a close one, honestly.
Deion Jones saves the day: The Falcons and Saints have one of the NFL's best rivalries, and it's partially because of plays like the one Jones made at the end of the game in 2017. In front of a national audience, Jones leapt up to snag Drew Brees' pass for Josh Hill in the end zone, sending the crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a frenzy and clinching the win for Atlanta.
Matt Bryant sends the Seahawks packing: What began as a dominant showing in the first half of the 2012 NFC Divisional game against the Seahawks quickly turned into a second-half nightmare. That is, until we saw something the Falcons have done so many times with Ryan leading the way – a last-minute comeback drive. Bryant punctuated the drive with a huge 49-yard field goal to give Ryan his first playoff win.