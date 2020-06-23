Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Round 2

Julio Jones ends Panthers' perfect season: The 2015 season didn't have too many bright spots during the second half of the year, but this was easily the play of the season. Matched up against Luke Kuechly, one of the best defenders in the NFL, Jones elevated and hauled in a 70-yard touchdown. The score helped lead Atlanta to a 20-13 victory and ended the Panthers' bid for a perfect season in Week 16!

Julio Jones makes The Big Game's biggest catch: One of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history shouldn't be overshadowed the by eventual outcome. Jones' greatness was cemented in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI, when he laid out to match a sideline catch over two Patriots defenders while somehow managing to keep both feet inbounds. Jones is one of the most athletic receivers the NFL has ever seen, and this is likely his most athletic catch.