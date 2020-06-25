Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Championship round

And then there were two! It's the battle of the Jones brothers in the championship round of our top Falcons play of the decade bracket. Julio Jones' mind-blowing catch in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI has been a juggernaut throughout the rounds of voting, dominating the competition in a similar fashion to the way No. 11 does on the field. Deion Jones' game-clinching interception against Drew Brees and the Saints in 2017 was considered by some to be an underdog when the week began, but it's a play that continues to demand respect - just like Debo himself.