Thursday, Jun 25, 2020 12:52 PM

Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Championship round

And then there were two! It's the battle of the Jones brothers in the championship round of our top Falcons play of the decade bracket. Julio Jones' mind-blowing catch in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI has been a juggernaut throughout the rounds of voting, dominating the competition in a similar fashion to the way No. 11 does on the field. Deion Jones' game-clinching interception against Drew Brees and the Saints in 2017 was considered by some to be an underdog when the week began, but it's a play that continues to demand respect - just like Debo himself.

So, what's the best Falcons play of the decade? It's time to find out!

Julio Jones makes The Big Game's biggest catch: One of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history shouldn't be overshadowed the by eventual outcome. Jones' greatness was cemented in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI, when he laid out to match a sideline catch over two Patriots defenders while somehow managing to keep both feet inbounds. Jones is one of the most athletic receivers the NFL has ever seen, and this is likely his most athletic catch.

Deion Jones saves the day: The Falcons and Saints have one of the NFL's best rivalries, and it's partially because of plays like the one Jones made at the end of the game in 2017. In front of a national audience, Jones leapt up to snag Drew Brees' pass for Josh Hill in the end zone, sending the crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a frenzy and clinching the win for Atlanta.

