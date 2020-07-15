Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020 05:05 PM

Falcons won't have fans at training camp, in concurrence with NFL guidelines

32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20190721_Training-Camp_KD2_4418
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Fans will not be allowed to attend Atlanta Falcons training camp in 2020 with the United States still gripped in the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes while the NFL and NFL Players Association remain in discussions about the upcoming season and necessary safety protocols. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently tweeted that one of the agreements made between the two sides was the exclusion of fans at training camp practices, which are often open to the public.

Teams reportedly are given the option to host two fan events at their home stadium if strict health protocols are followed, but the Falcons have opted to not host any such events. The organization believes its decisions on not hosting such events is in the best interest for maintaining the health of its players, coaches, staff and fans.

