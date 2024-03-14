Falcons to receive third-round pick following Calvin Ridley deal with Tennessee Titans

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Tennessee Titans are reportedly signing Calvin Ridley to a four-year deal worth $92 million with $50 million fully guaranteed. The signing was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Though Ridley has not played for the Falcons organization in over a year's time, the trade agreement that ultimately sent Ridley to Jacksonville for the 2023 season had draft compensation attached to it that would affect future Falcons draft picks.

In summary: The Falcons traded Ridley to the Jaguars at the trade deadline in November 2022. At the time, Ridley was suspended for violating the league's gambling policy. The deal ensured that the Falcons would receive two future draft picks from the Jaguars in exchange for Ridley. The actual compensation would depend upon Ridley's future in the league, though.

When Ridley was reinstated in March 2023 following his suspension, the Falcons received a 2023 fifth-round pick. That was the first domino to fall. The second would take time, and the season's end. The second pick in the trade was a conditional 2023 fourth-round pick with options to rise. The first step was Ridley's production in 2023. If Ridley played in 60% of the Jaguars' offensive snaps and/or recorded 75 receptions or 1,000 receiving yards in 2023, the fourth-round pick would turn into a third-round pick.

Ridley ended up finishing the season having played in 17 games, starting them all, for the Jaguars. He accumulated 1,016 receiving yards on 76 catches in 2023, scoring eight touchdowns.

The final part of the trade agreement indicated that if the Jaguars signed Ridley to a long-term deal before the start of the 2024 league year, the 2023 third-round pick would turn into a second-round pick. Though it was reported the Jaguars were interested in keeping Ridley in Jacksonville, he ultimately landed with the Titans on the four-year deal.