Falcons expected to activate Elijah Wilkinson, designate Matt Hennessy to return to practice off injured reserve

Need depth returning to interior offensive line, especially the left guard spot

Dec 12, 2022 at 02:35 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons expect to have guard Elijah Wilkinson back on the active 53-man roster and could designate guard Matt Hennessy to return to practice, head coach Arthur Smith announced during his Monday press conference.

Hennessy has a 21-day practice window, starting Monday, to work his way back to the active roster in preparation for game action. The Falcons can activate him at any point during this window. Hennessy suffered an injury Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers and was placed on IR the following week.

There have been four different lineman that have started at left guard this season due to plaguing injuries including Wilkinson, Hennessy, Colby Gossett, and Chuma Edoga. Wilkinson's return at left guard adds much needed depth on the offensive front and potentially having Hennessy back in the lineup soon is a positive step for Atlanta's offense.

Also, Jalen Mayfield's 21-day practice window has closed on Wednesday, meaning he will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

pro-bowl-vote-2023-1920x1080

Send Our Squad To The Pro Bowl

Vote now to send your favorite Falcons' players to the 2023 Pro Bowl!

VOTE NOW

Related Content

news

Falcons release veteran running back

Damien Williams has been on injured reserve since September.

news

Falcons release depth chart for Week 15 of 2022 NFL regular season

Biggest changes come at quarterback, with Desmond Ridder starting and Logan Woodside now on the roster

news

Bair: Why starting Desmond Ridder is right move at right time

The move could help Falcons achieve short-term goals and make long-term evaluations

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Joe Burrow, Bengals keep rising, Kirk Cousins, Vikings fall after loss to Lions

See where Falcons land coming out of their bye week

news

Everything Arthur Smith said about naming Desmond Ridder the Falcons starting quarterback

Tori McElhaney breaks down what the Falcons head coach said on Monday about the move and what it all means.

news

Analysis: Desmond Ridder has next up in Falcons quest to find franchise quarterback

Rookie signal caller will take over starting gig in a "performance-based" decision

news

Falcons make roster moves, announce signing of backup quarterback

With Marcus Mariota possibly heading to injured reserve, the Falcons have brought in help behind new starter Desmond Ridder.

news

Falcons anticipate Marcus Mariota to go on injured reserve

Arthur Smith announces Desmond Ridder is the starting quarterback moving forward.

news

Arthur Smith: Desmond Ridder to take over as Falcons starting quarterback

The Falcons announced the move during Monday and said it was a performance-based decision

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Troy Andersen and possible defensive changes, helping Grady Jarrett and more

Your questions get answers in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Evaluating Drake London, Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen and 2022 NFL Draft class through bye week

London has lived up to expectation during his rookie year

Top News

Falcons release veteran running back

Falcons release depth chart for Week 15 of 2022 NFL regular season

Bair: Why starting Desmond Ridder is right move at right time

Arthur Smith: Desmond Ridder to take over as Falcons starting quarterback

Advertising