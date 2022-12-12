Falcons expected to activate Elijah Wilkinson, designate Matt Hennessy to return to practice off injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons expect to have guard Elijah Wilkinson back on the active 53-man roster and could designate guard Matt Hennessy to return to practice, head coach Arthur Smith announced during his Monday press conference.

Hennessy has a 21-day practice window, starting Monday, to work his way back to the active roster in preparation for game action. The Falcons can activate him at any point during this window. Hennessy suffered an injury Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers and was placed on IR the following week.

There have been four different lineman that have started at left guard this season due to plaguing injuries including Wilkinson, Hennessy, Colby Gossett, and Chuma Edoga. Wilkinson's return at left guard adds much needed depth on the offensive front and potentially having Hennessy back in the lineup soon is a positive step for Atlanta's offense.