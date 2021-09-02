Falcons sign RB Wayne Gallman

Sep 02, 2021 at 05:46 PM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

AP20344700988746
(AP Photo/Larry Maurer)

The Atlanta Falcons have signed running back Wayne Gallman.

The Falcons have also released running back Qadree Ollison.

Gallman was originally selected by the New York Giants in the fourth round (140th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Clemson. The Loganville, Ga., native has rushed for 1,444 yards on 338 carries (4.3 avg.) and nine touchdowns over four NFL seasons. He has also tallied 80 receptions for 498 yards (6.2 avg.) and two touchdowns in his career. The 6-0, 216-pound running back recorded career highs in rushing yards (682) and rushing touchdowns (six) for the Giants in 2020 before signing with the San Francisco 49ers in free agency this offseason.

