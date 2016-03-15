Falcons Sign Parms, Robinson and Van Dyke

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have signed safety Damian Parms, wide receiver Aldrick Robinson, and cornerback DeMarcus Van Dyke.

Parms, 6-2, 210 pounds, was originally signed by the Falcons as a college free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida Atlantic. He played in 43 games for the Owls and posted 186 tackles (104 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, one interception, and eight passes defensed. He set a career best with 84 tackles (50 solo) in 2014 while adding three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one pass defense. Parms is a native of Miami, Florida and attended Mosignor Pace High School.

Robinson, 5-10, 184 pounds, was originally drafted by the Washington Redskins in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Southern Methodist. He played in 36 games with three starts for Washington and recorded 30 receptions for 608 yards and five touchdowns. Robinson was signed by the Baltimore Ravens towards the end of the 2014 season and spent time on their practice squad.