Falcons rookie Qadree Ollison brings a versatile and needed skillset to backfield

In Ollison, the Falcons have a player who can fill the role Coleman had. But Ollison isn't necessarily the same type of player as Coleman. He's a step slower, but he runs behind his pads really well, is a very strong pass protector and has well-rounded football knowledge. Similar to the way linebacker Foye Oluokun's role increased as the year progressed last season, it wouldn't be surprising if Ollison is another late-round pick who makes an impact as a rookie.